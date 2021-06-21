CHECK IT OUT: Reading challenges and more part of summer library fun

Augusta Whittle/Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Summer Reading Challenge at the Crestview Public Library is well underway, but you have not picked up your reading logs yet, you say!

Not to worry. Summer Reading Challenge logs are still available in the library at 1445 Commerce Drive and online at www.cityofcrestview.org/186/Classes-Clubs-and-Services.

The challenge still has many days left to complete and we want to help you achieve your goals. The more reading you do, the more prizes you can win.

Also, remember to mark your calendars for the Reader’s Awards, 6 p.m. July 30 in the Crestview Community Center for youths (ages 6-18) and 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the library for adults (age 18 and up).

With new adventures abounding every day, the library is the place to be this summer. Our summer programs are back and waiting to see your smiling faces.

There are storytimes galore, movies, LEGO Free Play, Teen Time, Chess Club, Scrabble Club, Astronomy Club and so much more!

With so many classes and clubs and games happening at the library, you can always find something to do. Don’t forget to hunt for all the tortoises in the library when you stop in for your books to complete your reading challenge.

August Whittle is the adult services librarian at the Crestview Public Library.