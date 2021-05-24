CHECK IT OUT: Summer adventures bring adult and youth reading challenges

Augusta Whittle/Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

Summer is made for fun! School is out, the outdoors are calling and new adventures await.

What could these new adventures be, you may be wondering? What better summer adventure than the Summer Reading Challenge at the Crestview Public Library! So pull up a chair and let me tell you a tale about that wonderful summer tradition…

Once upon a time, in a library very close you, a magical summer journey was being prepared. Tales both large and small were shared with all who ventured into the wonderful halls of the local library.

Though the tradition began long ago, it has been growing and changing every year. With the summer reading challenge almost upon us, this eagerly anticipated tradition is no longer just for kids. This year, we have weighed anchor and have set sail on an epic adventure on a grand scale.

Our tale is not neither fable nor fiction, but exciting all the same. A challenge for sure, as we introduce our brand new Adult Summer Reading Challenge! Meant to push your limits and take your reading adventure to new heights.

Beginning June 1, you can stop in to the library and pick up your Summer Reading Challenge Reading Logs, for all ages. Adults begin their challenge on June 11 and finish on July 31, giving a full 50 days of reading adventure.

Youths begin their challenge on June 12 and finish on July 21. May your summer adventure lead you through calm seas and heroic battles.

All your Summer Reading Challenge information can be found at the library, 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview,. and online at www.cityofcrestview.org/186/Classes-Clubs-and-Services.

August Whittle is the adult services librarian at the Crestview Public Library.