CHECK IT OUT: Library releases summer schedule

Heather Nitzel | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

If you’re like me, you’ve already started trying to figure out what the summer is going to look like for your child (or children).

Here are some dates to save for activities at your library:

Tuesday, June 1 — Reading logs available for ages 6-17.

Friday, June 11 — Storyteller Pat Nease will enthrall ages 5 and up with stories about animals at 6:30 p.m.

Mondays and Wednesdays, June 14-July 21 — Ages 3-5 and 6-11, Storytime Classes at 10:15 a.m.

Tuesdays from June 15-July 20 — Ages 6-17, Library Class at Allen Park at 10 a.m.

Tuesdays from June 15-July 20 — Ages 0-2, Storytime Classes at 10:15 a.m.

Tuesdays June 15 and 29 and July 6 and 20 — Ages 6-17, Lego Free Play from 2-4 p.m.

Fridays — Teen Time for 6th-12th graders from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18 — Storyteller Pat Nease visits again, this time at 6:30 p.m. at Allen Park, 895 McClelland St., Crestview.

Friday, July 30 — Reader Awards with special guests Animal Tales at 6 p.m. at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive. Summer readers who turned in their reading logs on time will receive a certificate. Teens will receive their prizes. Animal Tales will bring live animals and teach us how they use their tails.

We’ll see you there!

Heather Nitzel is the Youth Services Librarian at the Crestview Public Library.