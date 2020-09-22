FROM THE PULPIT: Do justice, love kindness and walk humbly, Part 3

By Rev. Mark Broadhead | First Presbyterian Church of Crestview

Micah 6:8 states, “He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (New Revised Standard Version)

For the past couple of weeks I have been sharing some thoughts on what the prophet Micah has directed us to do in that scripture: do justice, love kindness, and today, to walk humbly with our God.

As challenging as the first two requirements are, this third one is even more challenging. This is because people want to serve God, but only in an advisory capacity.

For a moment, let’s try something in your imagination. Let’s imagine God has come to earth to walk with you in your favorite place. God has no agenda but to spend time with you.

Ask yourself how you feel in the presence of God. Do moments of silence cause you to feel ill at ease, so you prattle on to fill the silence? Do you tell God about all the great and wonderful things you have accomplished thus far in your life?

Or do you humble yourself, knowing that God knows all about your “terrific” accomplishments already? Do you realize God also knows about your failures as well, that he knows you better than you know yourself? Are you able to let yourself be real with God, not having to prove anything, not having to earn his love?

During your walk with God, are you able to let him know that you know you have had failures, but those failures have helped you grow in positive ways? Are you able to state unequivocally that you love God, and say it to his face? Are you able to thank God for the grace and mercy he has shown toward you throughout your whole life?

Humility is acknowledging you are not perfect; acknowledging you are the same as everyone else; acknowledging that God went above and beyond to secure for you a wonderful life worth living, and an afterlife that will be forever in his presence.

Yes, each of us is showered by God’s blessings. But this is reason for awe, not boasting. It is a reason for humility and not bragging. It is a reason for humbling yourself before the greatness and goodness of God.

Yes, we are called to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with God.

The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.