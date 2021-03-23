Okaloosa Arts Alliance inviting residents to show their talents

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — It is time to show us your talent!

The Okaloosa Arts Alliance invites all Okaloosa County residents to participate in “Okaloosa County’s Got Talent,” which will be divided into categories of vocal, dance, theatre, and visual arts.

The Okaloosa Arts Alliance announced that this contest will be held in partnership with HarborWalk Village, Emerald Coast Theatre Co, Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, Destin Ballet Conservatory, and Dreamcatcher Vocal Performance Studio. These organizations will be participating as judges and will be showcasing the winners.

Use your creativity and favorite art form to share a thought or idea about 2021. Sing a song (maximum of 3 minutes via YouTube), show us a dance, or share a skit (maximum of 3 minutes via YouTube),

Okaloosa County residents may submit one entry per person per category. Performance entries should be public YouTube links. Entries should be submitted via email attachment or email link to amybaty1@gmail.com. Please include “Okaloosa County’s Got Talent” in the subject line. Also include your name, type of art, and grade or age (optional) in the body of the email.

Each category will have its own deadline and details; please click on each category for more information on that category. Go to www.okaloosaarts.org/2021-okaloosa-county-s-got-talent.html for more contest details

Deadline-Vocal Category: April 2

Deadline-Dance Category: April 19

Deadline- Annual Poster Contest: April 2

Deadline - Theatre Category: TBD

Deadline- TBD- Battle of the Bands- Hosted by Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation