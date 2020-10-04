Children’s Chorus to rehearse in Gulf Breeze

Special to the Press Gazette

PENSACOLA — The show must go on, despite damages sustained to the community from Hurricane Sally. A number of Pensacola Children's Chorus members in southern Santa Rosa County now face major transportation issues due to the closure of the Three Mile Bridge.

To relieve some of this burden, PCC will be hosting weekly rehearsals in Gulf Breeze. Beginning Oct. 7, rehearsals will occur 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, 75 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze.

“Rather than asking across-the-bridge singers to come to us, we are excited for the opportunity to come to them. The transportation issues facing the residents of southwestern Santa Rosa County are crippling, to say the least," said PCC Artistic & Executive Director Alex Gartner. “At the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, we firmly believe that all young people in our area should have equitable access to growing and thriving through music and performance. Establishing a location in Gulf Breeze is the best way we can continue to fulfill this mission.”

All interested Santa Rosa County students may join PCC for its first rehearsal Oct. 7.

Students in grades 1-12 interested in participating in the 2020-2021 season of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus should register at www.pensacolasings.org/reopening.

Pizza will be provided for attending singers.

PCC season

The Pensacola Children’s Chorus is a local non-profit, community-based arts education program that offers three main-stage performances a season.

Christmas on the Coast, planned for Dec. 11-13, 2020, is a dazzling holiday spectacular that transforms sunny weather into a winter wonderland. One World, Many Voices, slated for Feb. 21, 2021, celebrates the power of what is accomplished when voices unite in song. Our final performance, Showtime, scheduled for May 7-9, 2021, is a Broadway-quality variety show featuring the best music from both stage and screen.

No prior experience or training is required. Members may choose from in-person rehearsals or join PCC's virtual program, eSing.

Financial assistance is available for qualifying families. To register or for more information about PCC, visit www.pensacolasings.org.