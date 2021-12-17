North Okaloosa Medical Center names new CEO

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The board of trustees for North Okaloosa Medical Center has named Michael Nordness as the hospital’s new chief executive officer effective Jan. 17, 2022.

Nordness brings more than 18 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

He currently serves as chief operating officer for the 149-bed East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia. During his tenure there, he has helped the hospital manage through COVID-19 surges while safely sustaining full operations of elective surgery and other procedures.

“Mike has demonstrated a commitment to building strong working relationships with physicians and employees to deliver high-quality care,” said Pam Meadows, Ph.D., who chairs the hospital board of trustees. “We look forward to working with him as we continue to invest in facilities and services for our growing region.”

Over his career, Nordness has served in leadership positions and worked collaboratively with employees and physicians at hospitals in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida. He has overseen growth in service lines, led construction projects to enhance facilities and patient care, recruited physicians to deepen local access to services, and supported initiatives to strengthen safety and quality.

Nordness earned his bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, master’s degree in education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and master’s in business administration at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.