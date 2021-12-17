Ascension recognized among nation’s best maternity hospitals

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola has been named as one of the nation's Best Hospitals for Maternity by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News rated how well hospitals perform in C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and if a hospital offers vaginal birth after cesarean.

“Hospitals that performed well had fewer newborn complications, fewer early deliveries and fewer C-sections compared to other hospitals across the nation. Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, we identified 237 that earned recognition among the Best Hospitals for Maternity,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News' evaluation also included a variety of relevant information on hospital services and amenities, like private rooms and availability of child birthing classes.

“This award is a testament to the skills and commitment of our entire team of obstetricians, midwives, maternal fetal medicine specialists and the nurses in our women's services," said Pam Brouder, vice president of patient care for children's and women's services at Ascension Sacred Heart. "We are proud to serve as the region's preferred maternity center and to share the hope and joy of families."

The hospital expects to deliver approximately 4,500 babies this year. While the new Best Hospitals maternity ranking focuses on uncomplicated pregnancies, Ascension Sacred Heart's Maternity Center also serves as Northwest Florida's regional referral center for women with high-risk pregnancies.

This is the first time that U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity. For more information, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/hospital-ratings/maternity.