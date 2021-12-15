Central Credit Union Sweet Treat sales raise funds for local nonprofits

Santa Rosa Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Throughout the year, Central Credit Union of Florida (CCU) provides chocolate bars for purchase in their lobby spaces and drive-thrus as a fundraiser to support multiple charities in Northwest Florida.

As a result of this year’s sales, the credit union was able to contribute a total of $1,850 to three different causes focused on women and men’s health awareness.

This year, the credit union made donations to the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association due to October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month; and to Health & Hope Clinic in Pensacola and St. Andrew Community Medical Center in Panama City in support of November being Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Each of these organizations help uninsured members of the community across the Gulf Coast region receive access to free medical services and educational opportunities.

“It is a priority at Central Credit Union of Florida to give to organizations that directly support members of our local community. The funds are generated by the people in our community, and it goes back to them,” a CCU spokesperson said.

Currently for the month of December, all five CCU branches will have “Giving Trees” in their lobbies as collection sites for clothes, toys and other items that will be donated to local children in need. Membership with the credit union is not required to donate.

To learn more about this program and how to contribute, visit a local CCU branch. To learn more about becoming a CCU member with Central Credit Union of Florida at any branch, visit the bank website, www.ccufl.org, or call the local headquarters at 850-474-0970 or 800-375- 2235.

Follow CCU social media accounts to learn more about upcoming charitable events and opportunities.

CCU membership is open to anyone living, working, or attending school in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Bay, Walton, Washington, and Duval counties in Florida.