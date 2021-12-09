Allen Turner Chevrolet makes $14K donation to Crestview Cops for Kids program

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Tis' the season not just for family and friends but giving back to the community as well.

On the morning of Dec. 3, Allen Turner Chevrolet presented a check for $14,943 to the Crestview Police Department to go toward their Cops for Kids initiative.

This year's donation is Allen Turner's sixth to the Cops for Kids program, and the amount is due to the overwhelming participation of their employees.

The company opens the donation time in January and closes it in November of the same year. Employees donate throughout those months, and it is always a joy to see the positive impacts they make on our community, a representative from Allen Turner Chevrolet said.

Each year CPD Chief Stephen McCosker and the Crestview Police Department host various events and initiatives to ensure no kid in our community is empty-handed at Christmas.

This year, like in years past, part of the donation from Allen Turner Chevrolet will go toward the Shop with a First Responder program. This program involves local Emergency Medical Services, Crestview Fire Department, and Crestview Police Department having designated kids and ensuring each of those kids has something to open on Christmas Day.

"These events are great ways for our officers to interact with the community and a fun way for community members to help children in need right here in Crestview," McCosker said.

In conjunction with the Shop with a First Responder event, Crestview PD will be hosting "Cram the Cruiser" and photos with Santa from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 20 at Walmart, 3351 S. Ferdon Boulevard, Crestview.