Fall into Christmas Extravaganza scheduled
Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK
CRESTVIEW — Vendors of all types will present their wares at the fourth annual Crestview Christmas Extravaganza.
Handmade items, food, and more will be featured at the event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive, Crestview.
Vendors include:
- Mary Kay.
- Tupperware.
- Scentsy.
- Color Street.
- Pampered Chef.
- Chalk Couture.
- Paparazzi.
- Zyia Active.
- Ambient Glow Candles.
- Usborne Books.
- Young Living.
- Origami Owl.
- Lilla Rose.
- DoTerra.
- Amina Nicole.
- Lynwood Designs.
- Amy's Crafty Cottage.
- Walnut & Teal Designs.
- Cool Crafts by Marsha.
- Vicki Jordan - Sewing Items.
- Linton's Creations.
- Barky Biscuits.
- Dana Martin - Handmade Blankets & Quilts.
- Pour Paint Addiction.
- Austyn Grace Designs.
- Jewelry by Toni K.
- Laura's Coastal Creations.
- Collette's Crafty Creations.
- A Gift to Africa.
- Linda Baille - Resin Sculptures.
- Nikki Presley - Homemade Home Items.
- Patriotic N Prayerful.
- Poppy's Woodfired Pizza.
- Cupcakes by Brooke.
- Just Imagine Designs - Face Painting.