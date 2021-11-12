Fall into Christmas Extravaganza scheduled

Special to the News Bulletin | USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Vendors of all types will present their wares at the fourth annual Crestview Christmas Extravaganza.

Handmade items, food, and more will be featured at the event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive, Crestview.

Vendors include: