Florida Artist Blacksmith Association to meet, compete at Crestview distillery

Dave Sandlin | Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Timber Creek Distillery in Crestview is hosting the monthly regional meeting for the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA) Far West chapter in November.

All folks interested in blacksmithing are welcome to attend any FABA meeting and learn about current opportunities to work hot metal in the panhandle. The first meeting is on FABA, but if you like blacksmithing, the whole family can join FABA for $30/year at the meeting or at https://blacksmithing.org.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Timber Creek, 6451 Lake Ella Road, Crestview.

During this get together, FABA blacksmiths will be working individually on a challenge project handed down by the owners of Timber Creek Distillery to make a loggerhead, a tool used heat a drink.

Come out and pick your winner for the people’s choice award; or maybe come out to try your hand at forging steel to your will.

If you elect to join the fun, anvils, forges, scrap steel and hammers will be available. But you have to bring your own ideas. To work around the forges, attendees must wear closed toe shoes and safety glasses/goggles. It is highly recommended that participants wear 100 percent cotton long pants and long sleeves.

Timber Creek also offers distillery tours, stone oven pizza, an axe throwing range, corn hole games and plenty of activities for the whole family. Additionally on this day, there will be a Christmas Market as vendors and blacksmiths will have their wares for sale.

Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to teaching and preserving the art and craft of the blacksmith.

David Sandlin is vice president of the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association. More information about FABA is available at https://blacksmithing.org.