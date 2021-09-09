FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers offers free fall-risk screenings in September

Special to the News Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers is offering complimentary fall-risk screenings during September through Fight the Fall, a month-long initiative to help community members understand their risks of falling.

According to the National Council on Aging, more than one in four seniors fall each year, with many incidents leading to hospitalization. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal, trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults.

“Falls do not have to be a fact of life as we age,” said Brian Werner, FYZICAL’s national director of balance and vestibular programs. “Most falls are preventable, but it’s important that people, especially seniors, understand their individual risks for falling and know what steps they can take to minimize their risk of falling.”

Fall-risk screenings include a health history questionnaire followed by a series of exercises and activities. During the screening, the patient’s balance, flexibility, strength and endurance are evaluated. An individual’s gait, or walking skills, can indicate potential concerns with balance, as well as functional limitations caused by poor posture and weakness in the hips and ankles.

Chronic conditions like arthritis, poor vision and hearing, orthopedic conditions and neurological disorders can be contributing factors to falls. Additionally, certain prescription medications have potential side effects like dizziness, headaches, nausea and sleepiness that can lead to falls.

FYZICAL's balance therapy program has helped thousands of patients retrain their balance and regain confidence to successfully navigate through challenges in their daily lives. FYZICAL launched Fight the Fall to support the National Council on Aging, which designated Sept. 20-24 as Falls Prevention Awareness Week, a nationwide effort to raise awareness that falls are preventable.

“A fall-risk screening is a great opportunity for a balance checkup of sorts, a way to learn your unique strengths and weaknesses,” said Dr. Chris Mulvey, president for FYZICAL’s company clinics. “Our goal for Fight the Fall is to educate the community and provide personalized solutions to keep seniors safe, healthy and loving life.”

