All In Credit Union announces Crestview Branch Manager

Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — All In Credit Union recently announced Jared DeJesus had been selected as the new branch manager for the credit union’s Crestview location.

He has worked in the financial services industry for more than 19 years and brings a wealth of banking knowledge and experience to the position.

DeJesus originally began his financial career as a personal banker in Arlington, Texas and was quickly promoted to banking center manager. His other banking roles have included retail sales leader, small business banker and branch manager.

“Jared has been a valuable member of the All In team from the moment he arrived," said Ben Bradley, vice president of branches and contact center for All In. "His previous financial experience and the camaraderie he has with our employees will ensure he succeeds in this new role at our Crestview location.

“Jared’s experience in management has taught him the importance of being proactive in finding solutions and looking for ways to make the work environment run as smoothly as possible," he added. "All In Credit Union is proud to have Jared DeJesus in Crestview’s new Branch Manager role. We look forward to watching Jared and his team continue to serve the community with excellence.”