Crestview chamber announces new leadership

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of new leaders as the more than 50-year-old business community organization embarks on implementing a new strategic plan.

Sandra Wilson returned to the chamber office on Commerce Drive, this time as executive director, having previously served the chamber for about two years as the membership and events coordinator.

Most recently she was Main Street Crestview Association executive director for almost four years.

The chamber’s board of directors also said that Neko Stubblefield has been elected as its new chairman. Stubblefield brings professional business and community experience to the chamber through her several years of local volunteer work both within the chamber and with other community organizations.

As Eglin Federal Credit Union’s membership and community development manager, Stubblefield’s expertise in expanding opportunities for both new and existing businesses will be an asset as the chamber of commerce embarks on its new strategic plan, according to Wilson.

“She brings a wealth of leadership experience and will be an amazing advocate for our Crestview area business community,” Wilson said.

Both new chamber leaders look forward to leading a revitalized chamber of commerce.

“Our board of directors and Tim Bolduc, city manager of Crestview, took two half days to do some tactical planning and created our 2021 Strategic Plan,” Wilson said.

The planning meetings helped define focus areas, and set goals and objectives, and the organization’s vision and mission statements were enhanced.

“We are thrilled to implement our Strategic Plan and look forward to continuing to serve our business community with excellence,” Wilson said.