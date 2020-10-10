Manufacturing, skilled trades the focus of Escarosa virtual job fair

Special to Gannett

PENSACOLA — CareerSource Escarosa has brought together some of Northwest Florida’s manufacturing companies, skilled trades and community partners to attract the best talent during a time when this region needs it most.

Those looking for manufacturing or a skilled trade jobs may check the job opportunities available.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. To register, go to https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/1784-manufacturing-fair.