Fort Walton Beach Medical Center announces expansion project update

FORT WALTON BEACH — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center will begin construction of the hospital’s $80 million expansion and renovation project in January 2021.

FWBMC released final renderings showcasing the multi-phased expansion project, which will provide many benefits to the community including the addition of 42 licensed beds, bringing the total bed count to 309.

The center announced initial plans for the expansion in late December 2019; the project will be completed in three phases:

Phase 1: Renovation and expansion of the cafeteria and kitchen to increase the volume and convenient pick-up options for healthy dining.

Phase 2: Expansion of the existing parking garage, adding 120 parking spots.

Phase 3: Construction of new, two-story patient tower with the capability of expanding vertically to four floors. The new tower is designed to house 18 new critical care beds and 24 step-down beds.

“As our community grows, we are excited to grow along with it. All of these projects are part of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center’s focus on the future and commitment to improve access to high quality health care and service on behalf of our community,” said Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. “Through this expansion, we are also looking forward to adding to our excellent team as future phases of the project are completed.”