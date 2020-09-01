Crestview Area Chamber networking breakfast scheduled

Crestview News Bulletin

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce's next networking breakfast is scheduled.

The event, sponsored by North Okaloosa Medical Center, starts with networking at 7 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Crestview Community Center, 1445 Commerce Drive. Cost is $5 per person at the door or online.

Preregistration is requested by purchasing tickets at https://crestviewchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/12990.

NOMC will present a program at 7:30 on the topic "Matters of the Heart: Life, Limb, & P.A.D."

The chamber is taking all the necessary steps to ensure this is a safe and socially distanced breakfast. It is distancing the tables and limiting the number of seats per table. Masks will be available.