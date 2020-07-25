BOURG — South Terrebonne junior football player Christian Arceneaux has spent most of his life living in the shadow of his two older brothers — Chandler and Charlton Arceneaux.

Both Chandler and Charlton were former South Terrebonne standout offensive linemen who moved on to play college football.

Chandler was an All-Southland Conference player and preseason FCS All-American at Nicholls State University from 2014-18, and Charlton played for both Nicholls and Louisiana College in recent years.

It would’ve been considered natural if Christian wanted to follow in their footsteps and become the next great offensive lineman representing the Arceneaux family at South Terrebonne.

But Christian is doing things differently. He is creating his own name of sorts as a rising quarterback for the Gators.

As a sophomore last season, Christian stepped into the role of starting quarterback when senior Trey Gautreaux went down with an injury.

Christian, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 205 pounds, played as a tight end for most of his life before moving to the quarterback position. His father — former Gators tight end and 1986 South Terrebonne graduate Gerald Arceneaux — encouraged him to put his strong arm to use as a quarterback.

"I started playing tight end and I didn’t enjoy it too much and my dad suggested I played quarterback because of my arm talent," Christian said. "I gave it a shot freshman year and I loved it."

Christian answered the call last season as a sophomore and helped the Gators finish the season with a 6-5 overall record and a trip to the Class 4A state playoffs. He completed 98-of-198 passes for 1,343 yards, 10 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns.

Former South Terrebonne head football coach Richard Curlin, who retired after 30 seasons in the position following the 2019 season, said Christian had all of the tools to become a great quarterback for the Gators.

"We knew Christian had some ability," Curlin said last season. "When Trey went down, it forced us to throw him in there, and so far he has responded even better than we would have anticipated. He’s got a good solid head on his shoulders. He’s a big tall kid. He’s got decent arm strength right now. We’re excited about it. He’s a great kid and he comes from a great family. We’re just hoping he continues to play well."

Christian said his quick success as a quarterback was also a surprise for him.

"I’m a little shocked, but from the start, it just felt natural to me," Christian said. "I realized I could go pretty far with it."

While Christian enjoyed success as a quarterback, his older brothers watched it all with pride. After watching him grow over the years, they never expected him to play as a quarterback for the Gators.

"I think he did more than a good job for a sophomore," said Chandler, who is entering his first season as an assistant coach/offensive line coach at South Terrebonne. "He has been only doing it for two years. He has definitely exceeded expectations. Now every year, the expectations will get higher and higher. I think he knows that. We give him a hard enough time about it. I think he’s going to be ready."

Charlton, who is just attending Nicholls as a student these days, said the older Arceneaux brothers can’t wait to watch Christian play again for the Gators. They’ve been hard on him over the years, but it was only to bring the best out of him.

"It’s really exciting to get to watch this guy play some football. Hopefully they will win some games," Charlton said. "We’ve been pushing him to be the best that he can. I think he’ll do a great job."

Despite playing different positions, Christian inherited his tall height from his brothers. Christian is a 6-foot-5 quarterback, while Chandler stood at 6-4 and Charlton is 6-5.

Christian is also a three-sport athlete at South Terrebonne as a football, basketball and baseball player.

Christian said he has felt pressure from being in his older brothers’ shadow but he has used it to his advantage.

"It definitely gave me some motivation," Christian said. "Everything I do is competitive. I’m trying to be better than both of them."

Despite the distractions from the COVID-19 shut down for most of the year, Christian has continued to find ways to develop his game as he enters the fall season. He has participated in all team workouts this summer at South Terrebonne.

In his spare time, he has spent time with James Washington, who trains and develops young quarterbacks in Louisiana. He also has worked out with Dyon Perque, a former South Terrebonne offensive lineman, to build muscle mass.

"He’s been working hard this summer," Chandler said. "Even when we’ve canceled workouts, he was working. He put on probably 15 pounds of muscle this summer, so he’s been working. I think he enjoys it. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. It’s a big head, but it’s good. He’s definitely going in the right direction."

Christian said he takes pride in being a workaholic, hoping it will eventually lead to winning more games and getting offers from college coaches.

His brothers have passed on valuable advice about football and life to him over the years, but Christian said the main thing he gets from them is mental toughness.

"I’ve got to have that mindset to win games," Christian said. "We always have to put in extra work to get better."

The Gators are hoping to have another successful season under first-year head coach and former defensive coordinator Archie Adams.

Christian said he has high expectations.

"I’m looking forward to it," Christian said. "We’re definitely going to make the playoffs. We want to make a run in the playoffs. We had a lot of young guys last year, so that playoff experience is going to pay off."

Chandler said he hopes the season will start on time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arceneaux brothers, who are the sons of Gerald and Melody Arceneaux, expect many members of the family to come to games to watch Christian play.

"It’s very exciting," Chandler said. "Hopefully we’ll be able to play. It’s been a rough summer transition from no school in last couple of months. We’re shut down right now, but hopefully everything will get going again soon and we can get it rolling."

When the games start up this year, Christian said he wants to put on a show for everyone this year.

"I’m ready to represent for my family and my community and everybody that has supported me," Christian said. "I want to make them proud."