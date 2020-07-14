New Vandebilt Catholic High School baseball coach Chad Menard said it’s hard to even explain just how excited he is about taking over the Terriers’ program.

"I don’t know if there is a scale that can accurately display how excited I am," Menard said. "There are an abundance of positives. It’s super exciting."

Menard, 43, a native of Eunice, will begin coaching and teaching at the Houma school in the fall.

He replaces former Vandebilt coach Gee Cassard, who spent the last five years as a head baseball coach of the Terriers. This past season the Terriers were 6-3 overall before having the season shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fact that the school is based on Christianity was another huge factor," Menard said. "I consider myself a man of faith. I don’t have to hide that at Vandebilt Catholic. That was very attractive to me to go along with the people and facilities."

He said his visits with Vandebilt President Jeremy Gueldner and head football coach and athletic director Lance Ledet convinced him they share the same vision.

"There are expectations for greatness and excellence," Menard said. "Everything aligned with me and the school about where we are now and where we want to go. When I set foot on campus, you could see actions being put into place."

Menard has over 20 years of coaching experience at both the high school and college levels. He worked as the head baseball coach at New Iberia High School last year.

In 2000, Menard began his coaching and teaching career at Iowa High School and in 2003 won a district championship and was named the Southwest Louisiana Big Schools Coach of the Year.

From 2004-07, he was an assistant coach and instructor at Louisiana State University at Eunice, where his accolades continued, earning a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championship in 2006.

For the next 10 years, Menard spent time as the head baseball coach, a teacher and an administrator at DeRidder High School, where he earned the title "Winningest Coach in School History" with a record of 213-175. His accolades there included three district championships, five Coach of the Year Awards and coaching three all-American players and eight All-State players. In 2018, Menard and his team were the Class 4A state runner-ups and earned most wins in a season at DeRidder with 35.

Menard spent the past school year as head baseball coach and teacher at New Iberia Senior High School. The season was also cut short due to COVID-19, but the team was fourth in the Class 5A power rankings for the 2020 season.

In 2000, Menard earned a bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance from McNeese State University in Lake Charles and furthered his education earning a master’s degree in health promotions from McNeese in 2006.

Menard and his wife, JoAnna, have five children: Chipper, Alexis, Baylie, Krash and Ashlyn.

"I just want to thank the Vandebilt Catholic family for the warm welcome," Menard said. "I thank for them for the opportunity to lead the program and I am looking forward to continuing what has begun and I am looking forward to a great future."