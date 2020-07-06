Many local student-athletes were selected to participate in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star event in Troy.

The rosters recently were released for the 21st annual ALABCA High School All-Star (class of 2021 and 2022) and the third annual ALABCA JV All-Star (class of 2023 and 2024) events.

For the 2021 and 2022 grads, 10 local players were selected. The event begins Tuesday and lasts through Friday at Troy University.

Gadsden City’s Jase Gray (position: RHP, class: 2022), Etowah’s Hunter Simmons (SS, 2021), Southside’s Toren Snow (OF, 2021), Collinsville’s Dalton Hughes (LHP, 2021) and Westbrook Christian’s Will Noles (C, 2021) are on Team 7 — Royal.

Southside’s Aulden Battles (OF, 2021) and Albertville’s Alex Johnson (C, 2022) are on Team 8 — Forest.

Boaz’s Andrew Burns (INF, 2021) landed on Team 9 — Gray.

Sardis’ Brody Samples (RHP, 2022) and Westbrook Christian’s Cole Patterson (C, 2021) made Team 10 — Orange.

For the class of 2023 and 2024, five locals were chosen. The event began Monday and ends Wednesday at Troy University.

Etowah’s Kutter Johnson (RHP, 2024), Briggs Freeman (C, 2023) and Caleb Freeman (LHP/OF, 2023) joined Sardis’ Andrew Felter (LHP, 2024) on Team 5 — Royal.

Boaz’s Cade Whorton (RHP/C, 2023) landed on Team 6 — Forest.