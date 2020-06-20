DESTIN — Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

Angler Oliver Long and the crew of the Destin-based Mollie came away with the weekend’s most coveted prize at the 18th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, a 125-in blue that tipped the Baytowne Marina scales at 660.4 pounds and fetched the crew $113,760 of the $1,747,700 prize pot up for grabs. The catch also helped Mollie’s crew to a first-place in the crew division with 2,190 points, edging past the Fleur De Lis from Grand Isle, Louisiana by just 190 points, and Long to the Top Angler award.

Mollie’s blue bested the mark angler Nick Pratt and the crew of It Just Takes Two set at the tournament a year ago; their 114-inch, 574-pound catch fetched them an ECBC record $596,000.

However, Mollie’s massive marlin still measured up short of the ECBC record-holder; in 2015, angler Lance Hill of Orange Beach, Alabama, and the crew of Cotton Patch hauled in a tournament best 899.6-pound marlin.

Coming in second, angler Mike Morette and the crew of Panhandler, based out of Pensacola, hauled in a 601.4-pound blue, which fetched $68,256 in prize money, while angler Charles H. Thomas III and the crew of Fins Up, based out of Orange Beach, Alabama, placed third with their 113-inch, 553.3-pound blue, earning $45,504 in prize money.

In total, seven marlins were caught during the 2020 contest after just one was caught a year ago.

Elsewhere, Marina Adams from Pullin’ Wire, based out of Panama City Beach, was named Top Lady Angler for reeling in a 505-pound blue marlin, which placed sixth.

Logan Reeder from the Cotton Patch, based out of Orange Beach, Alabama, and Clark Adams from the Gunnslinger, based out of Destin, were named Top Junior Anglers in the billfish division and gamefish division, respectively.

