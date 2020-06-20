On Saturday, a milestone of sorts was reached, the 100-day mark without college sports, or anything really recognizable as such since Alabama and Tennessee were pulled off the basketball court in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

On Saturday, a milestone of sorts was reached, the 100-day mark without college sports, or anything really recognizable as such since Alabama and Tennessee were pulled off the basketball court in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. That was a day of uncertainty and confusion, but if there was one thing that seemed certain, it was that, 100 days later, we’d have a clearer picture of what was going to happen and how to proceed.

We don’t.

There are a few signs of normalcy for Alabama’s basketball team — we will start there. Players are taking part in voluntary workouts. One of the players that chose to explore NBA options, Kira Lewis, Jr., has chosen to stay in the draft. Another, Herb Jones., has elected to stay in school. A third, John Petty, Jr., remains undecided and let’s just explore a bit into the chaos of the past week as he seeks to make a decision.

On Saturday, news leaked out that the 2020 NBA Draft would take place on October 6. The NBA has still not announced whether or not there will be a combine, virtual or otherwise. If there is no combine, presumably the NCAA’s early entry deadline would remain on August 3. ESPN also reported players had until Aug. 17 to declare for the draft, even if they had previously declared and withdrawn. So Petty has to decide even if there is no combine beforehand, to say nothing of being unsure exactly what impact coronavirus, first wave or second wave, will have on the season ahead. There is hope for an on-time start but the questions about fan attendance which are dogging the start of the football season will be the same for indoor, cold-weather basketball.

In the meantime, Alabama waits as it should do for a veteran player of Petty’s caliber. That’s true even if Nike Sibande, the Miami (Ohio) transfer who announced on Saturday that he would attend Pitt after weeks of recruiting-analyst projection that he would come to Alabama, was finally turned away because there is no vacant scholarship if Petty returns. (I warned you that it had been a complicated week.)

As for the follow-up to last Sunday’s column on reading the tea leaves about college football, the trend has been fairly predictable. Kansas State has suspended voluntary workouts. Reports at LSU have indicated 30 or more players and staff with positive tests. Alabama, which did release details on its COVID-19 protocols last week but has maintained that privacy laws prevent the release of actual numbers, has had eight positive cases speculated and it is not impossible that the total is now higher. UCLA players have requested a third-party doctor (one not affiliated with the athletic department) review their results, which seems like a reasonable step for all schools. University of Alabama officials — there is nothing to report from the silent higher-ups in Montgomery — continue to stress masking, testing and social distancing. Meanwhile, former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas said this in South Carolina on Saturday and probably could have said it in this state as well.

"No offense to Hilton Head, but they’re seeming to not take it very seriously," Thomas said at the PGA RBG Classic. "It’s an absolute zoo around here. There’s people everywhere. The beaches are absolutely packed."

People are going to do what they want, it seems. But it didn’t appear like a week of progress and, after 100 days, it remains a problem without a clear path to a solution.

Reach Cecil Hurt at cecil@tidesports.com or via Twitter @cecilhurt