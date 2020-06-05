CRESTVIEW – Crestview alums Patrick Dale and Clayton Hoskins are looking for Division I inspiration in a fitting place: Inspiration Academy in Bradenton.

Self-described as a program promoting the elements of "autonomy, mastery and purpose" and serving as a gap school to collegiate baseball, Inspiration welcomed the Crestview pair’s signings on Wednesday.

Dale, a utility infielder and pitcher, batted .367 with an OBP of .500, 12 runs and seven RBI in the leadoff spot as a senior. He also had a 0.00 ERA in two appearances during his swan song. The year before he hit .288 with 19 runs, a .447 OBP and five stolen bags for the 14-12 Bulldogs.

"He was a three-year starter playing third base, second base and shortstop," Crestview’s Tim Gillis said.

Hoskins, a catcher, led the team in homers and extra-base hits in his swan song and delivered 14 RBI his junior year while flashing serious defensive chops.

"He was a two-year starter at catcher throwing out 38% of would-be base stealers again," Gillis said.

Gillis called Inspiration Academy a "gap school" giving the duo the opportunity to continue their playing careers against college programs while opening up doors to college recruitment. Validating that, 23 players moved on to the next level last year.

"Our goal is to create an environment where you feel you are a valuable contributor to something greater than yourself," the academy advertises on its website. "We will become the driving force of a cultural shift towards development on and off the field.

"Welcome to the difference," Dale and Hoskins.