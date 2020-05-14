If NFL games are played without fans this fall because of coronavirus restrictions, chalk New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton up as another one who thinks the game itself will be affected -- especially in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome where crowd noise is a claim to fame.

Payton went on CBS Sports' "We Need To Talk" show Monday, and broke down his thoughts on the possibility of no fans with host Aditi Kinkhabwala.

"If you just said from a strategic standpoint, playing without the fans, who does that impact the most? It impacts the stadiums that are the loudest," Payton said. "The Superdome, Seattle, Kansas City, Minnesota, wherever those stadiums are hardest to hear in, it kinda neutralizes the playing field."

Payton mentioned that without fans in the stadium, TV viewers will be able to pick up on a lot more things that usually go unheard, like cadences and audibles. (Not to mention the potential for trash talking.)

But with or without fans, Payton said, outcomes will still be determined by the execution of the game plan.

"It'll still get down to the things that allow teams to win," Payton said. "And most importantly, we're always challenged to adapt. This would be no different."

Payton said he doesn't expect much push back if fans aren't allowed at games, partially because fans are more than ready to watch sports at all.

Payton said he believes fans will understand the significance, and brought up what medical professionals have been saying: When people congregate in large gatherings, the virus is getting passed around "without any doubt, with 100% certainty," Payton said.

"I think there'll be excitement just to have the games go on," Payton said. "And again, it's so early in the process because we're still in our spring, if you will. It'll be different, I think, for everyone."

Other topics of discussion:

Q: Is Drew Brees on a pitch-count?

Payton: "I don't think a pitch count relative to in the regular season games. Certainly during the week of practice. For the last couple of years, Wednesday's been a down day. He's rested his arm. I know last year there was five weeks he didn't play and then he came back playing extremely well.

I understand the question, a lot of people have mentioned that. I just think in our game with 16 games, a little bit different than maybe basketball or baseball or even hockey. The value of each game is such, I think most importantly for us, it's training camp and even during the work week and modifying maybe even Thursday. So the pitch count for us would be up until the game itself, but it wouldn't include a regular season game."

Q: What is it about Tom Brady that makes him so different?

Payton: "He's one of those rare players that you combine his athleticism, his work ethic. He's a tremendous, tremendous player at his position. The thing that you know he'll bring to Tampa will just be a standard that'll rise. Hopefully, as we continue to work through these restrictions, hopefully the park district folks in Tampa Bay will continue to keep him out of the park from working out like they've been able to and they'll make him stay in the backyard.

"But no, he's done it at such a high level for so long that immediately you pay attention to a move like that because it's not just Tom Brady at the quarterback position, it's what he can do to the other players around him. We're watching the (Michael) Jordan documentary on Sunday nights, all of us I'm sure, and you see right away his impact on (Scottie) Pippen, his impact on Horace Grant, his impact on all these other players on his team. I think the same thing we would expect from a lot of the Tampa Bay players. I just think the standard and the level of play will increase dramatically."

Q: What was the first thing you thought when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and signed with the Buccaneers?

Payton: "It's like Batman and Robin, right? I think Gronk's one of those players though, the last time I saw him was the Super Bowl. He didn't see me but Fox had the game so they had one of those Friday night parties at one of the steakhouses and I think Gronk was getting ready to be a part of the Fox team, so I don't know how long that career lasted.

It seemed to happen, really, it was like a 12-hour news cycle that story. You heard about it and by the end of the day he was in a Bucs uniform. I was like, 'Wait a minute.'"

Q: Was it a "wow" or was it a "darn?"

Payton: "There's always a 'darn.' You don't want good players to go to your division. I'll be honest. My nose would grow like Pinocchio if I said, 'Oh wow. Good for us. There'll be a lot more competition.' It's 'darn' because he's a really good player. So, again, hopefully he's limited in what he can do in his training because he's a year and a half removed.

But, no, that's the standard already. The ability to bring others with you and bring others around you to a certain level and I've known Tom for a long time. We are actually from the same area. I was born in San Mateo and I only lived there until I was seven, but I lived about three blocks from where he grew up. We share the same agent, so over the years, you've done this long enough, you have a certain respect for certain players and Tom would be one of those players."