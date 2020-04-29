Bobby Bowden has been looking for ways to get out of his house.

Just not this way.

The legendary Florida State football coach said he spent four days at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare last week due to an infection that caused his left calf to swell.

Bowden’s left leg was placed in a soft cast, which is scheduled to be removed this week.

The 90-year-old Bowden hasn’t lost his sense of humor despite recent health challenges that include a bothersome left hip and back.

"I didn’t realize when I got to be 90 it would be this tough," Bowden said and laughed.

"Getting old ain’t easy."

Bowden and wife Ann continue to be cautious during the coronavirus pandemic, following the state’s strict stay-at-home orders and remaining in their Killearn Estates home.

Researchers have learned during this crisis that older adults may be particularly susceptible to the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Bowden, like many sports fans, also continues to wonder about the 2020 college football season.

If social distancing measures are still in place this fall, it is possible that stadiums across the country will remain empty.

"I sure hope we get it back," Bowden said.

"We have never seen anything like this in our lifetimes. Every state is different. We just have to continue to isolate ourselves and give each other space."

Bowden joked he had plenty of space and "quiet time" during his hospitalization since hospitals nationally are enforcing a strict visitor policy due to the pandemic.

"My family couldn’t even visit – thank goodness," Bowden said and laughed.

Even so, Bowden was also quick to praise hospital personnel, pointing to their professionalism and care. Bowden said his painful and swollen left calf had ballooned to twice the size of his right one when he was admitted.

"They were so helpful, absolutely wonderful," Bowden said.

Resting comfortably and recovering at home Wednesday, an appreciative Bowden continues to enjoy each day.

With a humorous perspective, of course.

"Ann keeps telling me getting old ain’t for sissies," Bowden said.