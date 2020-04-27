New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is officially back in the fold for 2020.

On Sunday morning, New Orleans' Swiss army knife took to Instagram to confirm previous reports that he had indeed signed a two-year extension to remain a Saint -- posting a picture of him putting pen to paper.

Hill said Sunday that the conversation surrounding an extension began roughly two months ago and both parties agreed that the two-year time frame made the most sense for many reasons, including giving Hill some stability for his family and for the organization if quarterback Drew Brees retires after the 2020 season ends.

"I think this contract creates a clear trajectory and opportunity for me to compete and to be the guy in New Orleans in (2021) if Drew decides to be done," Hill said. "If he's not, then, we'll figure out another contract or my role will continue to be the way that it is."

Hill shared this on Instagram:

I've had this dream since I was a little kid of playing in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints made that dream a reality, and over the past 3 years I've had the opportunity to play with and for some of the best men I've ever known. I am humbled and grateful that my wife, future son, and I get to continue living our dream in the city we love, with the people we love! Thank you NOLA! ??

Hill said he told Brees at the end of the season that he wanted to see him return for year No. 20 in the league.

"'It's better for the NFL if you're playing and starting for the New Orleans Saints,'" Hill recalled saying. "I've always felt that way. So if he wants to come back and play in 2021, I'm all for it. I'm his biggest fan."

Hill continued later: "He's one of the greatest to every do it. I will not be part of the reason why he retires. That's not right. I will not ever put any pressure on him that way and I genuinely hope he plays for as long as he can and as long as he wants to."

The deal is essentially a one-year extension to the first-round tender the Saints placed on Hill in free agency, Schefter reported.

"We love the prospect of Taysom Hill and what he might be able to do for us in the future," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday.

The one-year tender was worth a fully-guaranteed $4.641 million, which is nearly three times Hill's career earnings of $1.665 million. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported on Sunday that Hill's 2-year deal is worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed and an additional $1 million in incentives.

With the first-round tender in place, Hill said other teams had preliminary talks about him, but his high price scared off serious talks with potential suitors.

"At the end of the day, my wife and I always wanted to stay in New Orleans, so this worked out perfect," Hill said.

Hill said he wasn't surprised when the Saints threw the first-round tender on him because he sat down with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis after the season and in that conversation, Loomis alluded to tendering him at that price.

Hill spent last season as the team's No. 3 quarterback, but that hardly described his role in the offense. He lined up at tight end (85 snaps) more than twice as often as he lined up at quarterback (41 snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

In total, Hill was on the field for 241 offensive snaps and 287 special teams snaps last season, excluding the playoffs. The other offensive positions he lined up at were slot receiver (68 snaps), wide receiver (41 snaps) and running back/full back (21 snaps).

Including the postseason, Hill has only attempted 14 passes in his NFL career -- the longest of which was a 50-yard bomb up the middle to rookie receiver Deonte Harris against the Vikings in last year's wild-card game.

But Hill has provided value in other places while he's waited for his opportunity. Last season, he developed into a receiving threat and hauled in 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns.

The Saints now have three quarterbacks officially in the fold with one more to be officially added in the coming days.

With Hill's extension, the Saints are set for quarterbacks for now.

Starting quarterback Drew Brees re-signed with the Saints in the offseason, drafted Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens on Saturday and then on Sunday are finalizing a deal to bring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston.

Robinson's report said Winston and Hill will be competing for the No. 2 job.

Hill said on Sunday that it's hard to say right now what his exact role will be when football season rolls around, but the plan is that his special teams usage will be limited and more emphasis will be placed on the quarterback position, as well as ways to involve him within other parts of the offense.

Hill said he looks at the wild-card game against Minnesota as a road map.

Against the Vikings, Hill became the first player ever to record at least 50 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and a tackle in one game, according to Pro Football Reference's database.

He's also just one of three players in NFL history to have more than 10 passing attempts, more than five receiving touchdowns, more than one rushing touchdown and more than 10 combined tackles in their careers, according to Pro Football Reference's database.

The other two are former Browns, Jets and Colts wide receiver Josh Cribbs and former Jets, Bills and Eagles wide receiver Brad Smith.

The Saints have gradually expanded Hill's role to this point. In his 2017 rookie season, Hill played one offensive snap, contributing mostly on special teams -- not dissimilar to a role many other rookies play.

The Saints started diversifying Hill's role by adding him into their offensive game plans last season, mostly as a read-option quarterback. As more time passed, the more Payton realized Hill was one of their better offensive players, regardless of position, which is why Hill has become one of the team's more valuable players.

But Hill, 29, has said he wants a chance to play the position he's listed at on the roster.

"I want to play quarterback in this league, and if New Orleans doesn't view me that way, I have to leave," Hill said before the Super Bowl.

The last time Hill took consistent reps at quarterback was when he was in college at BYU.

The former Cougar played five seasons for BYU from 2012-16, completing 58.2% of his passes for 6,929 yards passing with 43 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also added 2,815 yards rushing with 32 ground scores.

Despite his role as a pass catcher with the Saints, he never recorded a catch while in college. He did, though, have three recorded punts to his name and two tackles.

With new contract in hand, Hill can say he's more appreciative of his tumultuous path. And one memory that sticks out for him now is from his first team meeting.

""I don't care how you get here. I don't care if you're drafted or if you're undrafted, but you're here,'" Hill remembers Payton saying. "'And that's what matters. Now what we care about is what you do now that you're here.

"And I'm a prime example of that, but as I look back on everything, it's certainly been a journey."