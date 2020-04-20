Tuesday was supposed to be a very special day for the high school senior baseball players at E.D. White Catholic.

The Cardinals were scheduled to celebrate their senior day festivities with a District 9-3A game against St. James at Boyd Hebert Park in Thibodaux.

But the current coronavirus shut down will prevent that from happening.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association canceled the remainder of the current season due to the virus and stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

E.D. White head baseball coach David Constant said it was a heartbreaking early end for the Cardinals, which had a 7-3 overall record before the season got canceled. They were ranked second overall in their division at the time.

“It’s heartbreaking because these young men had an opportunity this year,” Constant said. “Every year we have talent, but this year we had exceptional talent on the mound and in the field. It just wasn’t meant to be. We’re going to miss them. I can’t wait to see them play on the next level. They are all great young men.”

Constant said E.D. White’s seven seniors (Connor Richard, Ross Calliouet, Parker Coddou, Brayden Walters, DeSandro, Hayden Falgoust, Blair Robichaux) left a mark on the program.

“It should’ve been their senior day against St. James at home. We’re still going to do something for them,” Constant said. “We want our seniors to know how much they meant to the program. They won 122 games since they stepped on campus, and that’s pretty special. We were perfect at home in the last two years. We’re going to wait and do something special when the green light is given to us.”

Several other coaches are in the same situation right now. They are trying to find ways to honor their seniors after an early end to the season.

H.L. Bourgeois coach Corey Sullivan said his four seniors deserved a better finish. They had a 5-6 record and were led by seniors in Peyton LeBouef, Cole Sposito and Sebastian Verret.

“You feel so bad for them because they are outstanding young men,” Sullivan said. “When we played our last game, I wished I would’ve known that was our last game. Unfortunately we didn’t know and we really feel for those kids. They spent four years with me working hard. We were looking forward to making the playoffs again and getting us back into the playoff conversation. They were looking forward to that and they believed we had an opportunity to do it.”

Sullivan said all of his seniors were key contributors.

“They are all going to be great leaders in the community,” Sullivan said. “They are all going to go and be great husbands and family people. I hope they can take what they learn on the baseball field and apply it to what they do after high school.

Before the season was stopped, South Terrebonne was making moves on the baseball field. The Gators had big wins over John Ehret, St. Augustine and Bonnabel. They had a 8-3 overall record and were ranked third in Class 4A.

“It was like we got blindsided,” South Terrebonne coach Mike Barba said. “We actually had just won two big games that put us third in the state. We had a lot of momentum going. Once the state came out and officially canceled it, I can only imagine the look on their faces. It’s hard to believe you put four years of working for something into it and it gets taken away from you just like that. It’s unfortunate. “

Barba said it was a tough way for his seniors (David Lirette, Mason Hebert, Caleb Polk, Lance Pellegrin, Peyton Parr, Austin Hebert, Landon Neil and Trey Gautreaux) to close out their prep careers.

“They were a special group. They gave themselves an opportunity to be special just by the way they worked throughout their careers,” Barba said. “The first thing I’m going to do is figure out anyway shape or form that I make sure we send the seniors off the best way as possible. We want to really let them know how much they’ve impacted the program and how much we appreciate them and all the hard work that they’ve put in. Even the parents that have supported us throughout their careers. That’s the first thing on the agenda. The main thing I’m focused on is making sure that these seniors are appreciated.”

South Lafourche also looked good early with a 7-2 start to the season.

Tarpons coach Chandler Guidroz said their senior class (Thomas Zak, Jake Pitre, Evan Guidroz, Austin Danos, Jonah Chiasson, Jhy Orgeron and Davin Buffinet) were poised to play a successful final season in high school.

“It was hard on all of them,” Guidroz said. “I think the hardest thing for all of us is that everybody wants to say something or do something to make it better but we really can’t. There’s nothing we can do to make it better. We just have to take it on the chin and respond to it as we can. It was a tough one. They were very heartbroken.”

The area baseball coaches are waiting to see if they will have a summer Swampland Baseball League season in June. No plans have been made yet about the summer months mostly due to the virus.

As they wait, Barba said the coaches will continue monitor the virus and check up with the departing seniors and returning players.

“The biggest thing behind all of this is realizing that there are things bigger in life than the little white ball with red laces,” Barba said. “We’ll try to learn from it. It’s unfortunately for every player, coach and parent, but we just have to stay together and find a way to control the things that we can control and try to make it a positive.”