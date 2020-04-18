With the NFL draft less than a week away, I am taking a look at a few players that could be there for the New Orleans Saints in first-round.

The Saints will have the 24th pick in the first-round of the draft.

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, LSU

It’s a long shot that Jefferson would still be available at #24, but I have seen bigger longshots get to this point.

The former Destrehan High School standout was the best slot-wide receiver in the nation in 2019, catching 111 passes for 1,540 yards, he averaged 13.9 yards per catch and scored 18 touchdowns.

While Ja’Marr Chase emerged as a star wide-out for the Tigers, it was Jefferson who quarterback Joe Burrow trusted the most to get open in certain down and distance situations. If LSU needed a big-play, Jefferson got it for the Tigers.

I have Jefferson off the board by the time the Saints pick in the first-round, but if he is there, I don’t see how New Orleans could pass on him.

Whoever selects the 6-1, 200-pound end is getting a first rate route runner. He is a terrific set-up guy to gain separation downfield. He is sure-handed, quick to get into and out of his cuts and breaks, he has excellent foot speed and he is a competitor at the highest level.

Kenneth Murray, Inside Linebacker, Oklahoma

Like Jefferson, I feel that Murray will be off the board by the time the Saints select at No. 24.

The 6-2, 240 pound Oklahoma linebacker was a tackling machine at Oklahoma, racking up 335 tackles, 37 tackles for losses, nine quarterback sacks, six pass deflections and two fumble recoveries during his three-year stay in Norman.

Murray is versatile enough to play on the edge, he is a very active and fast flowing linebacker to the football, quick to react to what is breaking down in front of him and he is relentless in pursuit.

Murray has also been effective when used as a blitzer and worked well in zone coverage pass coverage sets. He is a complete linebacker that does not have to be off the field on third down plays due to his coverage skills and speed. He also is a high character young man and gets rave reviews from the Oklahoma coaches for his work ethic, attention to detail and his desire to always elevate his game.

Patrick Queen, Inside Linebacker, LSU

First time I saw Queen play football, he was a stellar running back at Livonia High School, where he accumulated 1,731 all-purpose yards on offense as a prep senior and he racked up 66 tackles on defense.

The 6-0, 229 pounder has started at both weakside and inside linebacker for the Tigers and down the stretch of their National Championship winning season there was not a better player on the defensive side of the ball for LSU.

The fleet-footed Queen recorded 85 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, three sacks, had three pass deflections and one pass interception in 2019. Patrick decided to give up his senior season of college football to turn pro early and he reminds me in so many ways of Debo Jones, now with the Atlanta Falcons, when he was at LSU.

Queen’s foot speed, his ability to correctly attack the ball carrier, his range out on the field and his ability to get around heavy traffic are excellent traits in his game. But what really jumps out is his skillset to drop back so smoothly in man coverage sets.

I think there is a strong shot that the Defensive MVP in the National Championship game will be there when the Saints pick and I would scoop him up quickly.

Zack Baun, Outside Linebacker, Wisconsin

The 6-2, 238-pound outside linebacker was a former quarterback at Brown Deer High School in Wisconsin and he also excelled in basketball and was a top track sprinter running the 100-meter dash and 4x100 meter dash races at the Wisconsin state meets.

Baun fought off foot injuries earlier in his college career, but over the last two seasons for the Badgers, Baun racked up 139 tackles, 27 tackles for losses (19 ½ in 2019), 15 quarterback sacks (12 ½ sacks in 2019) and forced three fumbles.

Baun is an intriguing edge pass rusher who gets a super fast initial burst off the snap, he has excellent football instincts to track down the ballcarrier and he has excellent closing speed getting into the backfield.

While he needs some work on dropping back in reverse in coverage sets, his pass rush skills and ability to cause havoc in the backfield is noteworthy. If Jefferson, Murray and Queen are off the board, Baun may be a strong option for the Saints to consider in the first-round.

Laviska Shenault, Jr., Wide Receiver, Colorado

If it were not for a series of injuries, there is no way Shenault would be on the board at No. 24, but I have a strong feeling that teams across the league will be conservative with players due to injuries and this will drop the big-play Colorado football player.

The 6-0, 228-pounder was one of the most electrifying players in college football over the past two seasons, but he has sustained a labrum injury, a bad turf toe injury and a core muscle injury and surgery over the past couple of years.

While not noted for being a speed merchant, Shenault is fast enough and he is one real tough guy to bring down in the open field. He is built like a halfback and many times the Buffaloes used him on running plays and on “jet-sweep” plays. Despite the injuries Shenault has caught 142 passes for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns at Colorado over the past two seasons.

Shenault attended the Manning Passing Academy held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux last year and told me he has played all three wide receiver spots for Colorado and that he considers his ability to get up and make a play on the board in traffic his greatest strength as a receiver.

If the Saints find a partner to trade down with in the first round and the medical reports are fine on Shenault, he would look like a perfect fit in the Saints offense, but those injury concerns will have you doing a lot of research on this talented football player.

— NFL analyst Mike Detillier is based in Raceland.