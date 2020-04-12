The Houma Courier and The Thibodaux Daily Comet newspapers are changing the annual Best of the Bayou Preps Awards banquet from a physical event to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. June 18.

The banquet was originally scheduled to be held on May 27 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center in Houma before the recent coronavirus pandemic.

The new awards show on June 18 will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers. It will also provide the community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring hundreds of student athletes for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

“We felt it was critical to respond quickly and carve out a path for celebration in the face of these new public challenges,” said Lyndsi Lane, Gannett’s VP of Events. “While none of us wanted to cancel the highly anticipated annual event, we wanted to be prudent, to show leadership, safety and caution in our response, while not giving up on the effort to create a high-energy, dynamic show, unlike anything our honorees have ever experienced.”

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event websites, houmatoday.com/bayoupreps or dailycomet.com/bayoupreps thanks to the continued support of area business leaders, like partners such as the Sports Medicine of Thibodaux Regional, Barker Honda and Cenac Marine.

The awards event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele. Celebrity athletes will be participating in the awards presentation and include New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, as the football award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams, as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, as the volleyball award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the cross country and track awards presenter with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes both before the debut and during the show. Students who register online by May 10 on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the annual Best of the Bayou Preps Awards show, at: sportsawards.usatoday.com, as well as on the event websites at houmatoday.com/bayoupreps or dailycomet.com/bayoupreps.