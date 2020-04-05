PAXTON — When it comes time to crown the Coach of the Year, that coach —without fail — always deflects the credit.

The players, he or she will say, deserve all of it. They put in the work. They achieved together.

Well, Paxton senior Sadie Varnum, the Daily News Small Schools Girls Basketball Player of the Year, wants to set the record straight: Bobcat coach Andrew Norris, winner of now three straight Daily News Small Schools Girls Basketball Coach of the Year awards, should be showered with praise, too.

“I think he deserves a lot of (the credit),” Varnum said. “He’s made a lot of sacrifices, and every single day he showed up to practice and he was ready. Whether it was teaching us something new or more work or things we already knew that we had to improve on, he was ready.”

Norris’ preparedness shows up in the record books.

Over the past five seasons, he’s racked up 111 wins against just 28 losses. He’s won at least 20 games in three straight seasons. He has three district championships, and he led the Bobcats to the Final Four in 2018.

This past year alone, Paxton finished 22-4 and boasted win streaks of eight and 11 games en route to a fifth straight postseason appearance.

And if his players are any indication, Norris has earned the respect of every member Paxton’s legendary basketball lineage.

“He is one of the best men and coaches I know on the court and off the court,” Varnum said. “He’s just so encouraging, and he’ll make you laugh. He’ll get on to us when he needs to, but he just knows when we gotta be serious.”