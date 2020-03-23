The Birmingham Golf Association was to have inducted Kim Wilcox and Rick Sirmon into their Hall of Fame at a banquet on April 4 at Pine Tree Country Club, but that has understandably been canceled and will instead be held in April next year. The BGA also canceled their annual Metro Amateur Championship, scheduled for the same weekend, and moved the Junior Regions Tradition hosted by the BGA to Sept. 12 from April 25.

However, sign up their very popular summer junior tour is ongoing, with event sign up set to open on April 7 at 6 p.m.

Wilcox and Sirmon will join the BGA HOF a year later than expected, but this does not, in any way, tarnish their achievements.

“Having been involved with playing golf, administering golf and coaching golf in Alabama, I am humbled by this honor,” Wilcox said. “After reminding myself of those who had been honored before me, adding my name to this list of incredible Birmingham golf contributors is a truly milestone accomplishment for me.”

They will join 83 members of the Hall of Fame, dating back to the inception of the BGA in 1965.

Wilcox started playing the game at Chace Lake CC in Birmingham as a young lady with her father.

She would play junior golf tournaments across the state including LBGA and WAGA and nationally in the Women’s Western Golf Association in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; Junior Worlds in San Diego; and the PGA Chevrolet at Walt Disney World.

She then signed to play collegiate golf at Auburn University in 1977 and lettered all four years. She continued to play amateur events throughout the 80’s, including finishing runner-up in the 1988 Women’s Amateur.

In 1991 she switched gears and became the club professional and manager at Pine Harbor Golf Club in Pell City, which she did for eight years before becoming the Executive Director of the BGA in 1999, a role she held until 2010.

“One of my greatest joys at the BGA was to work with the children on the BGA Junior Tour. Seeing the kids change from year-to-year was amazing. Working with junior golfers is a great privilege that I continue to enjoy. In 2000, I was the USGA Boatwright Intern for the Alabama Golf Association. In 2001, I served as the junior golf coordinator for the Dixie Section PGA and directed the LPGA Girls Golf Club, Birmingham chapter.

“In 2006, my husband, Bill, and I saw the need to host affordable junior golf tournaments year round which led to the formation of the Alabama Junior Golf Association, aka AJGO. To this day, headed by Bill, the AJGO hosts 50+ tournaments per year.”

She then became the women’s golf coach at UAB in 2002, and headed the program until 2018. While at UAB, the team won five team titles and multiple individual titles.

“I am most proud of the academic accolades of the team during my 16-year term. UAB Women’s Golf was in the top 10 percent for six years in a row for academic accomplishments. The team also had a perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) for the same time period.”

(APR is a measurement of progress towards a degree, staying eligible for NCAA play and retention (staying in school).

“Currently, in addition working in the Office of Research at UAB, I am involved with women and children’s golf clinics to continue growing this great game.”

In next week’s column I’ll take a look at the storied life of Sirmon.

