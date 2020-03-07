Guntersville’s John Bruce and Hartselle took on the top awards from the 2020 Kickoff Classic at Twin Bridges Golf Club on Saturday.

Bruce won low medalist after a playoff with teammate Paul Bruce. John defeated Paul on the second hole of sudden death playoff. Both shot a 66.

Westbrook Christian’s Jackson Bowman (70) finished third, White Plains’ Kenny Okins (71) placed fourth over Hartselle’s Tristen Wisener (71) after a scorecard playoff.

Hartselle had the best score among the teams with a score of 292. Guntersville (296) was runner-up, White Plains (299) finished third, Westbrook (322) placed fourth and Oxford (326) was in fifth.

Locally, Southside shot a 353 led by Michael Rich Jr.’s 78. Glencoe finished with a 364 led by Cole Contris’ 81. Etowah shot a 388 paced by Eli Edge’s 81. Hokes Bluff had three individuals compete with Matthew Jones’ 84 leading the way. Cedar Bluff’s Mark Sawyer shot a 77 as an individual.

Southside wins five-team match

Southside was two shots better than Westbrook Christian in a five-team nine-hole tournament at Twin Bridges Golf Course on Friday.

Cole Contris of Glencoe was the medalist after shooting a 35. Michael Rich Jr. finished second after shooting a 38.

Glencoe finished third in the match after shooting a 175.

BASEBALL

Westbrook 15, Pell City 0 (5 innings)

ATTALLA — After defeating Etowah 12-0 Saturday, Westbrook Christian had another offensive explosion against Pell City.

The Warriors (5-4) defeated Pell City 15-0 in five innings at Coach Larry Foster Field.

Samuel Dutton had two hits — including a three-run home run. Will Noles tallied two hits and five RBIs. Brett Vice and Andrew Lockridge had two RBIs each. Lockridge and Fisher Glasgow both had one hit. Joseph Gilchrist added two hits.

Andrew Dutton tossed the first four innings and gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked two. Harrison Beall pitched the final inning and gave up one hit, walked one and fanned one.

Westbrook plays at Sardis at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Springville 8, Etowah 1

ATTALLA — Springville jumped out to a 7-1 after three innings and cruised the rest of the way to top the Blue Devils Saturday night.

Even though Springville had six hits on the night and left nine runners stranded, Etowah (6-2) could not get runs across the plate.

Caleb Freeman had two hits to lead the Blue Devils at the plate.

Jake Goolsby hit two home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Tigers. Owen Prickett also had two hits.

Jordan Nichols went the distance for Springville allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out seven.

Cale O’Bryant took the loss on the hill for Etowah after allowing four hits, seven earned runs and six walks after two and two-thirds innings.

Cherokee Co. picks up first win by splitting with Glencoe

GLENCOE — Cherokee County jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap of their doubleheader with Glencoe and took advantage six Yellow Jacket errors to earn its first win of the season.

Cherokee County topped Glencoe 12-5 after dropping the first game, 5-3.

The Warriors scattered seven hits with Connor Wilson leading the charge with three hits and a RBI. Julian Bynum added two hits and two RBIs.

Bryant Speer led the Yellow Jackets with three hits and a RBI.

In the first game, Glencoe jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Cherokee County scratched the scoreboard. The Yellow Jackets added two more runs in the sixth to hold off the Warriors.

Luke Simmons led Glencoe with two hits and RBI. He also earned the win on the mound after six innings of work. He allowed one hit and no earned runs, while striking out 13.

Boaz splits 2 games

Boaz defeated Brooks 6-0 after falling to Buckhorn 6-1 on Saturday.

The Pirates are now 6-6 overall.

In the win over Brooks, Easton Hardin led Boaz with three hits. McKane Holland had one hit and two RBIs. Andrew Nuss and Logan Walls each had one hit and one RBI. Andrew Burns tallied two hits while Jackson Sarratt added one hit.

Braden Estes pitched all seven innings for the Pirates. He gave up three hits, struck out four and walked one.

In the loss to Buckhorn, Holland, Burns, Nuss and Cade Whorton had one hit apiece.

Hokes Bluff drops 2 to Georgia schools

JACKSONVILLE — Hokes Bluff narrowly lost two games against Georgia schools at Jacksonville State’s Jim Case Stadium on Saturday.

The Eagles lost to Bremen 4-3 before losing to South Paulding 1-0.

Caleb McGinnis had four hits in the two games combined. Drake Rainey added three hits and one RBI. Koby Addison tallied two hits. Hunter Burke and Payton Lemons had one hit and one RBI each. Clay Rainey, Ashton Gulledge and Will Clemons all had one hit each.

Lemons tossed a complete game against Bremen. He went seven innings, gave up six hits, four runs (two earned), struck out three and walked one.

McGinnis pitched a complete game against South Paulding. He gave up eight hits, one run, struck out five and walked one.

Coosa Christian earns a split on Saturday

RAGLAND — Coosa Christian managed four hits against Ragland in a 13-2 loss to the Purple Devils before bouncing back to top Gaston 10-2 on Saturday.

Carston Lipscomb led Coosa with two hits and four RBIs in the win over Gaston, while Brody Nelson and Dartavious Britton chipped in two hits each.

John David Justus earned the win on the hill after four innings of work. He allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out four.

Lipscomb also had two hits for Coosa against Ragland.

Alexandria 3, Gadsden City 2

ALEXANDRIA — Gadsden City’s comeback bid fell short at Alexandria on Saturday.

The Titans were down 3-0 and scored two runs in the fifth, but could push any more across.

Austin Brewer and Paden New each had one hit and one RBI. Eli Barber and Daylon Philpot each had one hit.

Dylan DiGangi led Alexandria with one hit and one RBI.

Kyle Cline pitched four innings for Gadsden City. He gave up one hit, three runs (one earned) and struck out two. New tossed two innings in relief and allowed two hits and struck out one.

Ohatchee 11, West End 10

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee scored two runs in the sixth inning to grab a one-run lead and held on for the win.

West End led 10-4 after scoring eight runs in the top of the third inning. Ohatchee then scored two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth to complete the rally.

Eli Pearce led the Patriots with three hits. Trevor Willett had two hits and one RBI. Tyler Jones and Brady Jenkins both totaled one hit and one RBI. Thad Pearce had two RBIs. Jackson Tidmore finished with one hit.

Willett (1.1 innings) and Pearce (4.2 innings) each pitched for West End.

SOFTBALL

Glencoe 14, Hokes Bluff 0 (5 innings)

Glencoe opened its season with a shutout win over rival Hokes Bluff on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets scored eight runs in the fifth inning to force the 10-run mercy rule.

Caroline Phillips had four hits and five RBI to lead Glencoe at the plate. Abi Bunt added three hits and one RBI. Kayla Traylor and Kaylee Higdon both had one hit and two RBIs. Jaxson Sizemore and Summer Crump each tallied two hits and one RBI.

Hylan Higdon tossed a complete game for Glencoe. She allowed two hits and struck out six while walking one.

Madison Ingram and Maddie Smith each had one hit for Hokes Bluff (5-2).

Glencoe hosts Wellborn at 5 p.m. Monday. Hokes Bluff welcomes Sand Rock at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Albertville picks up two wins on Saturday

PLAINVIEW — Albertville improved to 11-3-1 after picking up a shutout victory over Collinsville and a one-run win over Grissom on Saturday.

Elaina Collins hit a two-run home run to spark a six-run second inning to give the Aggies a comfortable 8-0 lead before cruising to a 14-0 victory in five innings over Collinsville. Collins had two hits and four RBIs in the game, while McKenna Ponder had four hits and three RBIs for Albertville.

The Aggies then scored a run in the fourth and fifth inning to edge Grissom 2-1.

Avery Dickerson pitched a complete game allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out five. She also led Albertville at the plate with two hits.

Southside picks up wins in tournament

WETUMPKA — Southside earned a few wins in the Wetumpka Invitational on Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Rehobeth 5-4 and Chilton County 9-7 after losing to Pinson Valley 4-2 and Hayden 10-4.

In the win over Chilton County, Lynnsey Hunt had two hits and two RBI. Julia Hurley and Macie Herren both had two hits and one RBI. Lexi Darnell picked up the win in relief.

Sydney Yancey totaled one hit and two RBIs against Rehobeth. Kaylee Brown had one hit and one RBI. Alexis Rennhack earned the win in the circle.

Brown, Yancey and Hunt each tallied one hit in the Pinson Valley loss. Karlee Thompson added one RBI. Jayln Allen took the loss for the Panthers.

In the loss to Hayden, Thompson had two hits and a RBI to lead the Panthers. Darnell took the loss after two innings of work. She allowed three hits, two earned runs and a walk.

Thomasville 7, Boaz 4

Boaz fell to Thomasville on Saturday.

The Pirates scored three runs late, but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

Jenna Pierce led the Pirates with one hit and two RBIs. Taylor Rutledge and Grace Prince had one hit and one RBI each. Gracie Duncan, Emmorie Burke, Jaycce Kilgore and Sydney Noles all chipped in one hit apiece.

Pierce tossed four innings in the circle. She allowed three hits, seven runs (all earned), struck out eight and walked five.

BOYS SOCCER

Southside 4, Mountain Brook 4

Southside tied with Mountain Brook in the Battle of the Brook tournament final Saturday.

Isaac Franklin, Kevin Laby, Anders Dongsgaard and Kurt Franklin each scored one goal for the Panthers (8-1-1). John Doster and Dongsgaard each had assists.

Southside dropped its first match of the season earlier in the day to Oak Mountain, 3-2. Carter Huffstutler scored both goals for the Panthers.

Southside will host Ashville on Tuesday.

BOYS JV SOCCER

Glencoe wins Sylacauga JV Challenge

SYLACAUGA — Glencoe improved to 6-0 on the year after picking up two wins Saturday to earn the Sylacauga JV Challenge title. The Yellow Jackets blanked Lincoln 3-0 in the early match and then topped Weaver 3-2 in a shootout.

Aiden Cornutt scored three goals combined in the two games. Lance Cochran added two goals in the early game for the Yellow Jackets.

The two goals Glencoe allowed against Weaver were the first two of the season for the Jackets, who will face Weaver again on Tuesday on the road.