The News Herald will choose a Player of the Week every week to feature on the Wednesday basketball page in recognition of their athletic performance over the previous week of competition.

This week’s winner is Rutherford’s Lavar Hills.

The 6-foot-3 senior forward played in just one game for Rutherford and led the Rams with 24 points in a 59-56 loss to Bolles in the Region 1-4A quarterfinals.

Hills scored 14 points in the second half to help the Rams rally back from a 10-point deficit to tie the game late before Bolles hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to eliminate Rutherford from the playoffs.

Hills led the Rams in scoring in three of their four postseason games dating back to the start of the District 1-4A tournament, averaging 16.8 points over the four games.

We asked Lavar to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to basketball.

How/when did you start playing basketball?

I started playing at the MLK Rec center at 5 years old.

What do you love the most about basketball?

What I love most about basketball is the excitement of the game and being able to dunk the basketball.

Who is your favorite basketball player and why?

Lebron James is my favorite player because he knows how to dominate the game.

To what or whom do you most attribute your success?

My grandmother is the biggest reason for my success. She is always pushing me to do better.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

Space Jam is my favorite basketball movie.

What do you listen to before games?

I like to listen to NBA Youngboy and Lil Baby before games.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

Decorating is one of my non-athletic talents.

What is your best moment as an athlete?

Winning a national title with my travel team.

What is your worst moment as an athlete?

Having a major injury in my sophomore season.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

“The ball is in your court and however you want your life to be is in your court.”