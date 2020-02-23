Stillman’s 75-70 home win on Saturday afternoon against Blue Mountain College keeps it at fourth in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings as the regular season winds down.

Stillman is 17-9 overall and 9-7 in league play going into its final two games of the regular season. Stillman plays at Florida College on Thursday then follows Saturday, Feb. 29, with a game at Brewton-Parker.

Roger Davis had 16 points and nine rebounds for Stillman against Blue Mountain. Trey Petty had 12 points and nine rebounds. Shemar Johnson scored 11 points, and Tuscaloosa’s Devin Merriweather, who made a key layup in the final minute of the game, scored eight points.