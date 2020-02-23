In a day that featured rematches, the Nicholls State University softball team earned another win over Alcorn, 5-1, before dropping the night cap to Middle Tennessee, 9-4, Saturday in the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Against Alcorn, the Colonels broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the fourth. Allie Amerson hit a deep fly ball for a sacrifice for the first run, and Corynn Major drove in the other on an infield single.

The Colonels then gave reliever Jordan Moon three insurance runs to work with in the seventh. Jaida Choice and Caitlin Garcia each had RBI singles, and Kennedy Hebert added an RBI on a groundout.

Alcorn scored in the bottom of the seventh with two outs after Kelsey Lockridge slapped a single to right center for an RBI. But Moon forced a popout to pick up the first Colonel save of the season.

Alexis LaBure (1-1) tossed four shutout innings for the victory. She gave up three hits, struck out one and walked one. She had two perfect innings and was also able to get out of a jam in the second after allowing a leadoff single and a walk.

Moon threw three innings and struck out four.

Middle Tennessee used a 2-run home run in the second and a 3-run shot in the third to grab the early lead. The Blue Raiders plated four runs in the sixth to put the run-rule into play at 9-1, but Nicholls rallied for three runs in the bottom half. But despite allowing two singles in the bottom of the seventh, Amber Baldwin finished the complete game effort and a season sweep of the Colonels.

Taryn Westbrook took the loss with five earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Emily Danehower allowed four earned in 1 1/3 innings and Moon struck out one in one inning.

Trailing 5-0 in the third, Nicholls got one back when Major singled to second for an RBI. The play was set up by Emma Holland, who reached on an infield single before hustling all the way to third on a wild pitch.

After Middle Tennessee extend the lead to 9-1, the Colonels were down to their last strike when Nikki Whitehead singled to left with the bases loaded. Holland followed with a chopper down the first base line, resulting in a double and two more runs.

In the seventh, Hebert and Williams each singled to put runners on the corners with two outs, but a groundout to short ended the threat.

For the day, Melise Gossen totaled four hits, while Hebert, Major, and Garcia each had three.