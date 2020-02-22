It had all the makings of a trap game for Ellender.

The Patriots needed a win over South Terrebonne on Friday to improve their record to 9-1 overall in District 8-4A and set up a special tiebreaker game for first-place in the district with Assumption on Saturday.

Ellender avoided the traps and took care of business with a 48-37 win over South Terrebonne.

Ellender coach Cornell Scott said he didn’t want the Patriots to overlook the Gators on Friday.

"It’s hard to tell guys not to focus on the next game," Scott said. "I think that’s what they were doing a little bit. There’s always a distraction when everybody is trying to figure out what’s going to happen with the next game, but I’m telling my guys let’s focus on South Terrebonne. Let’s play one game at a time."

With the win, Ellender will play Assumption in a special tiebreaker game at 6 p.m. Saturday in Napoleonville. After both teams failed to find a neutral gym to hold the tiebreaker game, Assumption won a coin toss and earned the right to host it on Saturday.

Assumption (27-7 overall; 9-1 in district) picked up a 71-41 win over Ellender (15-13 overall; 9-1 in district) in the first meeting held on Jan. 28 in Napoleonville, and Ellender got revenge with a 73-64 win in Houma on Feb. 13.

Scott said the Patriots didn’t care where the tiebreaker game was played.

"It really wasn’t a big deal for us because we’re going to have to go on the road in the playoffs anyway," Scott said. "I want to go into a hostile environment and see how we fare there. We could possibly meet them again (in the playoffs)."

In their win over South Terrebonne on Friday, Ellender got 17 points from Dionjahe Thomas, 13 points from Preston Bourda and eight points from Nykee Johnson.

Ellender was in control early, jumping out to leads of 13-3 after the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 35-24 at the end of the third quarter.

South Terrebonne coach Caleb White said the slow start was costly.

"We wanted to come out and win," White said. "I think we played soft in the first quarter when they outscored us 13-3. We looked at the book and every quarter from then on was a tied game. It was just a mental thing. We’ve got to get over that hump mentally and understand we are a good basketball team."

South Terrebonne (19-9 overall; 5-5 in district) made some noise in the fourth quarter and trimmed Ellender’s lead down to 35-27 with 6:29 left.

But Thomas, who was doubled often in the post, drove for a basket and then nailed a 3-pointer to put the Patriots up 41-29.

Despite missing players to injury and playing with a small bench, Scott said the Patriots have stepped up in the face of adversity this season.

"We just had to get them motivated and tell them that we are playing for a purpose," Scott said. "South Terrebonne hit some shots and we took some really bad shots. That gave them a little spark, but my guys responded well and stepped it back up."

Thomas said the Patriots didn’t panic once the Gators cut the lead.

"We had to make some defensive adjustments," Thomas said. "We started slacking, so we had to turn that switch back on and put more pressure."

Now Ellender can shift all of its attention towards the big tiebreaker game against Assumption.

"We’re going to come in early and get ready for Assumption," Thomas said. "We all have to play together and hold each other accountable. We’re going to come out (Saturday) with it on our minds."

Jermonte Smith led South Terrebonne with 13 points. Markell Marshall had 11 points, and Ron Cox Jr. scored nine points.

The Gators played better in second half but overcome their early mistakes.

"It’s always hard to come back, especially over here, but we just have to do a better job of being prepared mentally and just playing our game," White said.

Despite the loss, South Terrebonne will qualify for its first playoff berth in boys’ basketball since 2005. The Gators will learn the opponent when the LHSAA releases its state playoff brackets on Monday.

"It’s a great accomplishment," White said. "It speaks to what these guys brought into during the offseason with summer workouts, team camps and working out. They brought into that and it shows. Now it’s win or go home, so we’re going to go out there and give it our best shot."

FRIDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

H.L. BOURGEOIS 58, CHALMETTE 56

At Chalmette, the Braves got 11 points each from Deondre’ Buggage and Jameian Buxton in the nondistrict win. Rontrell Holmes added seven points for the Braves (25-7 overall).

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 61, TERREBONNE 55

At Mathews, Jaheim Gray led the Trojans (17-13 overall; 6-6 in district) with 21 points and seven rebounds during the District 7-5A win on Friday.

Alex Sanders had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans, while Danari Washington had 11 points and four rebounds.

Chavez Brown led Terrebonne (11-19 overall; 0-12 in district) with 22 points, and D’Jon Scott had 17 points.

THIBODAUX 62, EAST ST. JOHN 47

At Thibodaux, Kyren Lacy sparked the Tigers (16-13 overall; 7-5 in district) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the District 7-5A win.

Other leaders for Thibodaux were J’Mari Carter (13 points), Kelly Raymond (11 points), Rashod Winslow (11 points) and Tyren Young (10 points).

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 49, HANSON 35

At Houma, Ty Punch led the Lions (3-21 overall; 2-8 in district) with 18 points and Omari Dillard-Johnson added 15 points in the District 8-1A win.