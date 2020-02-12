SCHRIEVER – Houma Christian School girls soccer coach Marty Boquet was worried about rust as his team faced No. 16 Evangel Christian on Tuesday afternoon in a Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV second round playoff game.

Coming off a 10-day break, the No. 1 Lady Warriors needed a half to get on track. Then they scored six goals in a 25-minute span to rout the Lady Eagles 7-0 at Warrior Field.

Koryn Barrett powered Houma Christian with three goals. Bryleigh Taylor added two goals, and Emma Pontiff and Cloe DeHart each scored a goal in the win.

Houma Christian now travels to New Orleans to face No. 9 Louise McGehee in the quarterfinals.

"I like the fact that our kids play 80 minutes. We stress that. We trained for that. We work hard for that," Boquet said. "It took a bench to make it through because we have so many with the flu right now. We had four on the field that just recovered from the flu. It was a little rough."

"I’m so proud of my girls because we’re rebuilding. We’ve got a lot of middle schoolers, only three seniors," Lady Eagles coach Francois Browne said. "At least they have seen the next level, what we need to work towards."

Evangel Christian (8-9-1 overall) nearly brought Boquet’s concern to fruition in the game’s first minute. Ellie DuBois got the ball at midfield and dribbled the length of the field. Her shot rolled wide of the net thanks to a last ditch defensive effort.

"That was going to be a change in the game she could have converted that," Browne said. "That was going to build up our momentum."

Houma Christian (20-2-1 overall) bombarded Lady Eagles goalie Isabella Whiteman (10 saves) with shots in the first half, but only had one goal through 35 minutes.

In the ninth minute, Whiteman came out of the net to grab a long cross. However, Taylor beat her to the ball and booted in a 15-yard shot into an empty net.

The Lady Warriors started their push late in the first half. In the 35th minute, Taylor followed up as the ball ricocheted in the penalty box and kicked it in from seven yards out. Then in the 40th minute, Barrett blasted a 30-yard free kick past Whiteman for a 3-0 halftime advantage.

"It takes us about five or 10 minutes to get into a rhythm. We find our pace, and then we play our game," Boquet said. "Koryn and Bryleigh, they’re performance is fantastic every week. Those two never play half speed. They’re always all out and on point. They’re ready for battle."

"They have a good defense, especially No. 5 (DeHart). She understands her role," Browne said. "We tried to get the through pass in, and she was cutting off all our through passes. We should have done a better job spreading the field on the wings."

Houma Christian continued to roll the second half as Barrett scored goals in the 46th and 47th minutes. First she pooch a five-yard shot into the net. Then she rocketed a 25-yard shot that hit the crossbar and bounced down over the goal line.

In the 53rd minute, Pontiff took a pass from Taylor Webb and belted in an 18-yard goal. Finally in the 60th minute, DeHart blasted a shot past Whiteman for the last goal.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors defense limited Evangel Christian to a single shot on goal late in the game, which goalkeeper Jillian Daigle easily saved.

"The defense on this team has always been rock solid. We have very few goals against this season," Boquet said. "They’re a mature defense, but they’re a young defense. We have a senior on the outside, but everybody else is 10th grade and under. So we have a three years of that great defense."

"We were more compact in the first half. That’s why we were covering the central area of the goal," Browne said. "In the second half we created a gap, and they exploited that gap to get a couple of goals."

Houma Christian hopes to extend its 17-game winning streak against an unfamiliar opponent in Louise McGehee. Boquet said he doesn’t believe his squad feels pressure from the streak or being the No. 1 seed.

"This team is very focused on playing for God and for each other," Boquet said. "This was a wakeup call. They’re going to realize what we were talking about, playing on our heels those first 10 minutes is not the way we want to come into a game."