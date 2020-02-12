Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County boys and girls teams. State rankings are from MaxPreps.com.

Boys

Arnold (5-19 overall, No. 81 in 5A)

The Marlins went 0-3 on the week with losses of 58-47 to Fort Walton Beach, 60-35 to Bay High, and 53-43 to North Florida Christian.

Arnold has now lost eight consecutive games and seven in a row overall this season against county teams.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled travel to Tallahassee on Tuesday night to take on Rickards in the semifinals of the District 2-5A tournament. The winner would advance to Saturday night’s district championship game.

Bay (16-8 overall, No. 35 in 4A)

Bay won its only game of the week by routing Arnold 60-35 in the regular season finale.

Rustin Cook led three Tornadoes players in double figures with 15 points, followed by Timmy Brown with 12 points, and Kingston Grady with 10 points.

UP NEXT: Bay was scheduled open play in the District 1-4A tournament at Rutherford on Tuesday night with a quarterfinal game against North Bay Haven. The winner would move on to Friday’s semifinals against the winner of Rutherford vs. West Florida.

Bozeman (5-20 overall, No. 42 in 1A)

The Bucks went 1-1 on the week with a 65-51 home loss to Ponce De Leon and a 60-28 home victory over Palm Bay Prep Academy.

Devin Embrick scored 19 points to lead Bozeman against Ponce De Leon, while Daniel Granville had a team-high 10 points against Palm Bay Prep Academy.

UP NEXT: Bozeman was scheduled to open play in the District 4-1A tournament on Tuesday night with a quarterfinal road game against Blountstown. The winner would move on to the semifinal round Friday against the winner of Port St. Joe vs. Wewahitchka.

Mosley (20-4 overall, No. 11 in 5A)

Mosley continued its winning ways with three more wins to run its winning streak to 16 games after beating Vernon 57-44, Rutherford 60-53, and Niceville 55-38.

The Dolphins haven’t lost since a 57-51 defeat to Rain (Ala.) on Dec. 21. Nine of the wins during the streak have come by double digits.

UP NEXT: Mosley was scheduled to open play Tuesday night in the District 2-5A tournament with a home semifinal matchup against Wakulla. The winner would advance to Saturday’s district championship game against the winner of Rickards vs. Arnold.

North Bay Haven (6-19 overall, No. 85 in 4A)

The Buccaneers finished the regular season with two more losses, falling to Bethlehem 68-52 and Laurel Hill 51-47.

North Bay Haven has lost seven of its last eight games.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven was scheduled to play Bay High at Bethlehem on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the District 1-4A tournament at Rutherford. The winner would move on to Friday’s semifinal round to take on the winner of Rutherford vs. West Florida.

Rutherford (18-6 overall, No. 19 in 4A)

The Rams went 1-1 in the final week of the regular season, beating Niceville 55-47 before losing to Mosley 60-53.

Lavar Hills led Rutherford with 19 points in the win over Niceville, while Malik Stovall was the team’s top scorer against Mosley with 17 points.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to host Niceville on Tuesday night before finishing the regular season at home Friday against Mosley.

Girls

Arnold (16-8 overall, No. 55 in 5A)

The Marlins saw their season come to an end last week with a 40-37 loss to Wakulla in the semifinals of the District 2-5A tournament.

Karen Jones was the top scorer for Arnold with 21 points, while Lexy Griffin added 12 points. The War Eagles outscored the Marlins 24-13 after halftime to earn the victory.

Arnold’s 16 wins in the 2019-20 season was 14 more than the previous year and was the school’s first winning season in the last 15 years.

Bay (16-7 overall, No. 17 in 4A)

The Tornadoes went 1-1 on the week with a 49-42 win over South Walton in the semifinals of the District 1-4A tournament followed by a 49-37 loss to Pensacola in the championship game.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and forced Bay to start the region playoffs on the road.

UP NEXT: Bay will open up play in the 4A region playoffs with a game against Bishop Kenny on Thursday in Jacksonville.

Bozeman (9-17 overall, No. 34 in 1A)

The Bucks won their opening game of the District 4-1A tournament in Wewahitchka over the hosts 64-34 before seeing their season come to an end in the next round with a 46-26 loss to Blountstown.

The Tigers outscored Bozeman 25-10 in the second half to pull away. Ava Butler and Abby Stys each scored 15 points for the Bucks in their win over the Gators, with Kaylee Jones adding 14 points.

Mosley (2-19 overall, No. 73 in 5A)

The Dolphins saw their season come to an end last week with a 62-29 road loss to Rickards to open the District 2-5A tournament.

Ja’Mya Broglen was the leading scorer for Mosley in the loss with 12 points, with Jalei Jomalon adding nine points and seven rebounds.

North Bay Haven (10-15 overall, No. 53 in 4A)

The Buccaneers’ season ended with a lopsided 60-25 loss to West Florida in the first round of the District 1-4A playoffs.

This marks the sixth consecutive losing season for North Bay Haven. The Buccaneers’ last winning campaign came in 2013-14 when they finished 16-10.

Rutherford (15-10 overall, No. 39 in 4A)

The Rams’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the District 1-4A tournament, as they fell to South Walton 54-36.

Braniya Baker was the top scorer for Rutherford in the game with 14 points. Gabby Reynolds added six points.

Rutherford finished the season losing seven of its final eight games after starting the season out 14-3. The 15 wins still marks a 12-win increase of the team’s total from last season.