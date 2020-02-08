On Monday Night, LSU football coach Ed Orgeron joined Bobby Hebert and I on WWL-Radio and spoke about replacing star quarterback Joe Burrow and also rebuilding an offensive line that produced some of the best offensive numbers in college football history.

Orgeron said Burrow was a special talent on the college level, but it is obvious the quarterbacking baton has now been passed to Myles Brennan.

"We are excited to have Myles hit the field," Orgeron said. "Myles has arm talent no question about that and he can make all the downfield throws. He can sure spin it. Myles has also gotten bigger and stronger since he arrived here. He has some big shoes to fill and he understands the pressure of that position on and off the field. Myles has worked hard with Steve Ensminger (LSU offensive coordinator) to hone in his craft as a technician and what to look for out on the field. Myles has learned how to work extra hard in the weightroom and conditioning part of the game, to put extra time studying his craft and how to break down film from Joe Burrow. Joe was great to work with him on the intangibles part of the game. Now it’s his time. We are not asking him to be the next Joe Burrow. We may or may not ever have another like Joe Burrow at LSU, but I just want Myles to be the best Myles Brennan he can be. If he does that we are going to be very good."

Orgeron said losing four starters up front along the offensive line will make it a challenge to duplicate the offensive stats for 2019, but he feels the Tigers offensive line in 2020 will still be very good.

"James Cregg, our offensive line coach, was the MVP on our team last season," Orgeron said. "He never takes time off away from the game. He’s a grinder and our offensive line unit was outstanding last season despite having some injuries and some things off the field we had to deal with and he never blinked. We return Austin (Deculus) at right tackle and he’s gotten better each season. He’s a very good player. Our left tackle will be Dare Rosenthal. Dare moved from defensive tackle to left tackle and he played in 6 games this season and started 3 last season. We think Dare is going to be a stellar left tackle for us and eventually be a very early round pick in the NFL. Chasen Hines will be our center. Chasen is another player who started out along the defensive line and now is on offense. He’s a very strong young man, a wide-body guy who can move his feet very well. Chasen has some big shoes to fill to take over for Lloyd Cushenberry, who I think is the best center in the country, but we like what we see from Chasen."

Orgeron went on about the 2020 LSU offensive line.

We have three guards in Kardell Thomas, one of the top guards in the nation who had an injury early on returning, Anthony Bradford is another talented big man we are very high on and Ed Ingram is also a player who has talent, experience and great size returning," Orgeron said. "The key for us is to develop quality depth up front. We need to find out about a couple of our younger players (offensive tackle Cameron Ware, offensive center Charles Turner and offensive lineman Thomas Perry), along with our freshman offensive linemen (offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, offensive center/guard Marlon Martinez and offensive guard Xavier Hill). There might be a grad transfer join the unit, if we can find the right guy. But building depth is a big key for us in this off-season."

COLONELS KEEP RECRUITING ROLLING ON BAYOU

The last three seasons of Nicholls football going 8-4 overall, 9-4 overall and 9-5 overall along with winning back-to-back Southland Conference championships has made life a little easier for Tim Rebowe and his staff on the recruiting trail.

Winning, giving freshman an opportunity to play quickly and good talent evaluation has helped Rebowe and company win in the recruiting game.

We are seeing the Colonels go head to head with numerous colleges for players and landing them on a consistent basis.

That really had not been the case in the past.

Recruiting does matter. No matter what someone will tell you about how they feel it is overplayed, those same folks will point out how that the particular team couldn’t land top players if a coach is fired.

All coaches say that good players make good coaches smarter.

That is what is happening in Thibodaux with Rebowe and the Colonels landing players like former St. James High School quarterback Shamar Smith, who will play wide receiver in college, wide receiver Javin Augillard from St. Amant High School, two very good prospects at running back in Jai Williams from Ascension Catholic High School and Corey Warren Jr. from Pearl River High School and quarterback Leonard Kelly from Edna Karr High School.

On defense, Nicholls landed defensive lineman DeAndre Keller from St. James High School, defensive back Tyreke Boyd from Comeaux High School, quarterback turned defensive back in Keontae Williams from Acadiana High School, defensive backs Malik Woodery and Pig Cage from Archbishop Rummel, linebacker/tight end Lee Negrotto from St. Stanislaus High School in Mississippi and linebacker Choncee Crum from St. Augustine High School.

The Colonels also got a couple of local high school standouts in tight end Logan Wilcox and defensive end Trevor Allemand from Central Lafourche High School.

And the Colonels hit on transfer players like wide receiver/return man Tevin Bush from West Virginia, linebacker Ty’Ree Evans from Southern Mississippi, defensive lineman Jamiran James from Tulane, wide receiver Devonta Jason from Mississippi State and safety Kenan Jones from LSU, who went to Berwick High School.

What you see added to the Colonels roster is speed, playmaking skills and length.

It’s all part of the Nicholls football reload.

-- NFL analyst Mike Detillier is based in Raceland.