It would‘ve been hard to do better for a high school legacy than Blountstown football players Treven Smith and Alex Valdez did over the course of their Tigers careers.

Over their three years as varsity regulars, the duo helped lead the Tigers to 33 wins to just six losses with two state runner-up finishes thrown in.

Smith and Valdez can begin building new legacies at the college level now after signing their letters-of-intent at Wednesday‘s National Signing Day ceremony at Blountstown High School.

Smith, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back, signed with Florida A&M following a spectacular season in which he compiled nearly 3,000 total yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns.

He also set a 1A state title game record with 365 yards rushing against Madison County while also scoring five touchdowns.

Valdez, a 5-6, 160-pound receiver/running back, signed with Cumberland University out of NAIA.

He capped off his career with a terrific senior campaign, finishing with 766 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 140 receiving yards and two more TDs.

Valdez said that playing college football has been a long-time dream for both himself and Smith, and realizing that dream on Wednesday was a special moment.

"We‘ve always wanted to play college football since we were in like middle school," he said. "To have an opportunity to go off now and go our separate ways and keep playing, it’s great. We put Blountstown on the map and let people know that even though we‘re a small school, we produce athletes.

"I think we show the community and the younger kids you can do something other than just go to school. You can go to school and play football at the same time."

Blountstown coach Beau Johnson he believes both Smith and Valdez made great choices in schools and both would fit in very well in their new teams‘ offenses.

"(Cumberland coach Tim Mathis) runs a version of the flexbone/wing-t offense, sort of like what Georgia Southern does, and Alex is a perfect fit for that. He‘ll be very familiar with what coach Mathis is trying to do," he said. "With Treven and FAMU, it’s just a great deal for everyone.

"Treven is a family kid who wants to stay home, so his mom can come see his games, and they‘ve got some FAMU alumni in the family. His linebacker coach, Ryan Smith, I was his defensive coordinator when he was the head coach at Taylor County, so I know he’s gonna take good care of Treven.

"I know they‘re excited too because Treven is such an explosive and exciting player and can do big things in their offense. I think both guys, Alex and Treven, both have hit a home run as far as fitting in and being at a place that’s comfortable for them and their families."

Valdez and Smith make it three Blountstown players to sign with colleges this year after Carson Hatchett signed with The Citadel during the early signing period.

Johnson said that as much as he wants to win on Friday nights, days like Wednesday are much bigger for the Blountstown program.

"Today is a very rewarding day. I think it‘s even more important than winning state championships, to be honest," he said. "Winning a trophy is great, but this is a chance for kids to change their lives and their families’ lives. It‘s also a great example for the little kids in the community to see that this is possible.

"A lot of times in these small towns you‘re told, ’don‘t think that way, nobody is gonna come recruit you here,’ and it‘s not true. You just have to work harder. I’m just so proud of these kids. It is a very special day."