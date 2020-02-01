GALLIANO – As they sat in their locker room at halftime, the South Lafourche Lady Tarpons weren't happy with their performance during the first half of Friday’s District 8-4A girls' basketball showdown against the Ellender Lady Patriots.

The Lady Tarpons scored just 16 points in the first half and trailed the Lady Patriots by eight points at halftime.

"We went into the locker room and we weren’t happy with how we played in the first half," South Lafourche senior Makayla Bynum said. "We knew we could play better than that. We knew that wasn’t us. That’s not how we wanted to perform in front of our home crowd."

After making some adjustments at halftime, South Lafourche came out ready to play, scoring 47 points in the second half to rally back and beat Ellender, 63-51.

Ava Pitre led the Lady Tarpons with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists. Bynum had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Madison Ryan had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

With the win, South Lafourche (15-7 overall, 5-1 in district; ranked No. 8 in latest Class 4A state power ratings) handed the Lady Patriots (18-7 overall, 5-1 in district; ranked No. 3 in Class 4A power ratings) their first district loss of the season. Both teams are now tied at atop the district standings.

South Lafourche coach Rainie Terrebonne said the Lady Tarpons found a way to battle back and get the job done.

"We didn’t play that great of a first half," Terrebonne said. "Midway through the third quarter was when we switched it into gears. I’m just so proud of our girls. We dug ourselves in a little hole but we were able to get out of it. They just kept going, kept hustling and kept working. It got us a win (Friday night)."

Ellender coach Kenneth Dixon said South Lafourche wanted it more in the second half.

"They played well. They played excellent and almost error-free," Dixon said. "They didn’t have turnovers. They took care of the basketball. They shot the ball extremely well. They played as a team and they did a good job. They deserved to win."

Ellender led 13-9 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime.

The Lady Patriots extended their lead to 34-23 with 5:06 left in the third quarter, but they suffered a setback when starting freshman point guard Jamia Singleton left the game with an ankle injury. She returned to the game in the fourth quarter, but by then, the Lady Tarpons controlled all of the momentum.

With their floor general in Singleton on the sideline, South Lafourche applied pressure on Ellender’s ball-handlers, forcing several turnovers on steals that led to fastbreak scoring opportunities. The Lady Tarpons went on a 28-18 run in the third quarter, which helped them take a 44-42 advantage at the end of the period.

Terrebonne said the Lady Tarpons were ready to go into attack mode in the second half.

"When we went down in the third quarter, we said we had to do something," Terrebonne said. "We came out pressing. When we started pressing, we ended up getting basket after basket. We just kept the pressure on and keeping that pressure on is what got us back into the game and ultimately winning it."

After being benched with three fouls in the first half, Pitre scored 15 of her 24 points in the third quarter to lead the charge.

"I had three fouls in the first half. I was sitting on the bench and I was like ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,’" Pitre said. "I was just so nervous because I’m sitting on the bench and I think I’m a big part of the game. So I just came out in the second half and I was just like we have to do this. This was so important to us. It was just so special to come away with a win."

Bynum, who scored nine of her 15 points during the third quarter run, said everyone on South Lafourche’s roster stepped it up in the second half.

"We came out with the energy and intensity and the mindset that we wanted to win," Bynum said. "We came out, we played and we showed it."

The fourth quarter was more of the same as Ellender struggled at times to score points.

South Lafourche closed the game on a 19-9 run, making 12-of-12 free throws (17-of-20 for entire game) seal the win. Ellender had only four free throw attempts in the game and finished 4-for-4.

Dixon said the Lady Patriots committed too many turnovers, especially when Singleton left the game in the second half. Tanisha Hester led Ellender with 16 points, and Singleton scored 13 points.

After playing in a tough environment at South Lafourche, Dixon said he hopes it will help prepare his young team for similar situations on the road in the playoffs.

"We had to improvise with her (Singleton) not being in there, but the thing is South played a great game," Dixon said. "We knew they would. I’ve been here many times in the last four or five years. I’ve never been down here and had a great game in my life. I’ve tried to warn my kids. A couple of them know how this game is played coming in here, but it’s a good learning experience for the playoffs, so I’m going to look for the positives out of this loss."

As for South Lafourche, they want to build off Friday’s big win and continue playing well in district.

"This is only the second time we’ve beaten them (Ellender) since we’ve played in the same district," Terrebonne said. "This is huge for us. The girls really wanted it. They worked hard out there. Now we’ve got Assumption next. That’s another big game, so we’ll enjoy this win tonight and get back to work and get ready for Tuesday against Assumption."

FRIDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

ELLENDER 48, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 45

At Galliano, the Tarpons had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation and force overtime, but Isaac Callais’ shot at the buzzer missed, which preserved the District 8-4A win for Ellender.

Ellender led 12-2 after the first quarter, 20-14 at halftime and 32-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Tahj Lagarde led Ellender with 10 points, while Terrell Carter had nine points and Nykee Johnson added eight points.

Ellender coach Cornell Scott said the Patriots (10-13 overall; 3-1 in district) expected a tough game on the road at South Lafourche.

"(South Lafourche coach Brian Callais’) seniors played well. They did their jobs," Scott said. "They fought to get back in it. That’s just my young guys learning how to play. I’m glad we won a close one because we lost some early. It’s good that we were able to withstand some of the calls. This was a playoff atmosphere."

Callais said the Tarpons had chances in the fourth quarter, but they made too many mistakes with turnovers and missed shots and free throws.

"I have to do a better job getting these guys ready to play," Callais said. "I don’t think (Friday night) we were ready to play. Ellender came out ready to play and they got a big lead on us. Give our guys credit. We fought back and ended up taking a lead, but we just did things at the end to let them stay ahead of us"

Eric Thibodaux led South Lafourche (11-13 overall, 3-1 in district) with 11 points, while Isaac Callais and Ben Robichaux scored seven points each.

ASSUMPTION 114, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 40

At Napoleonville, Damon Bailey scored 22 points to lead the Mustangs (21-6 overall; 4-0 in district) to the District 8-4A win. Other leading scorers for Assumption were Jaden Tyler (19 points), Brandon Carter (19 points), Jaylon Blackmon (18 points) and Laron Truehill (14 points).

The Terriers fell to 4-21 overall and 0-4 in district.

SOUTH TERREBONNE 71, MORGAN CITY 69, OT

At Bourg, Christian Arceneaux scored 24 points to lift the Gators to the District 8-4A win in overtime.

Ron Cox Jr. had 14 points for the Gators (15-7 overall, 2-2 in district), and Markell Marshall added 12 points.

THIBODAUX 68, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 65

At Thibodaux, Kyren Lacy led the Tigers (13-11 overall; 4-3 in district) with 31 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in the District 7-5A win.

Darwin Davis had 15 points for Thibodaux, and J’Mari Carter scored 10 points.

Jaheim Gray led the Trojans with 16 points, while Alex Sanders had 15 points, Ashtrein Duncan scored 12 points and Danari Washington had 10 points. Sanders scored his 1,000th career point during Friday’s game for Central Lafourche (15-10 overall; 4-3 in district).

HAHNVILLE 80, TERREBONNE 34

At Boutte, Terrebonne dropped to 9-14 overall and 0-7 in district.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 64, DONALDSONVILLE 46

At Thibodaux, Quinn Strander scored 21 points in the Cardinals’ District 9-3A opener.

Mason Lawless had 14 points for E.D. White (21-2 overall; 1-0 in district), while Colby Guidry had 11 points and Ethan Soignet added 10 points.

LUTCHER 67, ST. JAMES 47

At Vacherie, the Wildcats (1-16 overall; 0-1 in District 9-3A) were led by Sai’Vion Jones (13 points), Shamar Smith (12 points) and Kaleb Brown (seven points).

WEST ST. MARY 60, HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 47

At Houma, the Warriors fell to 5-12 overall and 0-8 in District 7-2A.

VERMILION CATHOLIC 56, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 26

At Houma, Dominic Boudreaux led the Lions (1-17 overall, 0-4 in district).with 10 points and Ty Punch had seven points.