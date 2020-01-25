GRAY – Everyone knows what H.L. Bourgeois star senior guard Deondre’ Buggage can do with the basketball his hands.

But his fellow senior teammate Damon Watkins also showed a loud and packed crowd in H.L. Bourgeois’ gym what he could do during Friday’s District 7-5A game against Thibodaux.

During the second half, Buggage was double-teamed by the Tigers’ defense, which forced someone else on the Braves’ roster to step up and score points.

Watkins came to the rescue by scoring 16 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Braves pick up 78-75 win over Thibodaux. Most of his points came on putbacks and drives to the basket.

Buggage, who nailed five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, did his usual damage, but when Thibodaux stepped up its defensive pressure to slow him down in the second half, Watkins said he was ready to help out.

"I knew they were going to try to double team (Buggage) at one point," Watkins said. "Usually I’m ready to help them on defense but I had to step up on offense. They double-teamed Dre but I just got the ball and kept taking it to the hole."

The Braves also got 10 points from Renard Burdis and eight points from Demarcus Singleton.

H.L. Bourgeois coach Andrew Caillouet said every point scored by Watkins and the rest of the Braves were needed to beat Thibodaux.

"Those kids just kept making plays," Caillouet said. "When Damon (Watkins) plays like that and attacks the rim, we’re hard to beat."

Friday’s game was another intense nail-biter between the two longtime district rivals.

H.L. Bourgeois (18-6 overall; 5-1 in district) opened up with a 19-12 lead after the first quarter, but Thibodaux (11-11 overall; 2-3 in district) stormed back in the second quarter thanks to the shooting of Darwin Davis, who hit three straight 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 24-20 lead with 3:30 left before halftime.

The action picked up right before halftime.

Thibodaux’s Kyren Lacy, who scored a game-high 32 points to go with 11 rebounds, two blocks and assists each and a steal, grabbed a loose ball and pushed it down the court for a fastbreak dunk, which tied the score at 34 with under 10 seconds to go.

But Buggage quickly answered back by driving the ball down the court and launching a 3-pointer from the top of the key that found nothing but net as time expired, giving the Braves a 37-34 lead at halftime and sending their home crowd into a roaring frenzy with excitement.

Thibodaux led 55-50 after the third quarter, but the Braves were just getting started.

The two teams exchanged the lead several times thanks to points from Watkins and Lacy.

A corner 3-pointer from Burdis gave H.L. Bourgeois a 61-59 lead, but Davis responded with a 3-pointer of his own to put Thibodaux back on top 62-61 with 4:52 left.

With the game tied at 70, Buggage drove the lane, got a basket, drew a foul and completed the three-point play with a free-throw that put the Braves ahead 73-70.

After Thibodaux cut the score to 73-70 on free throws by Kelly Raymond with 32.7 seconds left, the Braves used key free throws from Burdis and Watkins to extend their lead to 78-75 with 1.8 seconds left.

The Tigers had one final chance to tie the score with 1.8 seconds left, but J’Mari Carter’s desperation half-court shot was no good, which sealed the Braves win.

Caillouet said it was another intense battle between H.L. Bourgeois and Thibodaux.

"I’m so proud of my kids for fighting hard," Caillouet said. "(Thibodaux coach Tony) Clark does a great job. They are the defending state champs until somebody knocks them off that pedestal. It’s just a great high school basketball game. It was a one-possession game pretty much the whole second half. If we could ever figure out a way to stop Kyren Lacy, maybe we could’ve got a little comfort zone. He’s a phenomenal athlete. Credit to him. We just could never stop him."

Davis had 21 points for Thibodaux, and Carter had 11 points and Raymond had seven points.

Thibodaux coach Tony Clark said the Tigers didn’t make enough plays at the end.

"It was back-and-forth. Good teams play pretty good games," Clark said. "Offensively we scored some points, but I think we left too many points out there. Defensively I thought we didn’t finish enough possessions. We didn’t finish possession when the ball was rebounded. A couple of times they got some extra shots. They had a late run that put us down and we could’ve overcome it."

Clark said the Tigers also struggled to contain Buggage in the first half. Buggage scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half alone, which included a four-point play and a 3-pointer at the buzzer before half.

"He’s a great player," Clark said. "We tried the best we can to get the ball out his hands when we could. That little stretch he had in the second quarter was crazy. I thought we were there most of the time but he just made great shots. That’s what he does. He’s a great player."

The Braves, who are ranked at No. 16 in this week’s state Class 5A power ratings, will try to keep winning in order to stick around with district leader Hahnville at the top of the 7-5A standings.

"We preach trying to win district as long as we’re in control of it. We still control our own destiny," Caillouet said. "We are one of two teams in district that can control our own destiny to winning district now and that’s us and Hahnville. We talked about winning (Friday) and keeping Thibodaux behind us in the loss column and also to keep pace with Hahnville. We just keep preaching to the kids to take it one game at a time and let’s just keep moving on."

As for Thibodaux, Clark said the Tigers will need to pick up wins to improve on their power ratings. Thibodaux is listed at No. 27 in this week’s ratings.

"We got to bounce back and we’ve got to make sure we are ready to play Tuesday at East St. John," Clark said.

FRIDAY'S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 62, DESTREHAN 56

At Destrehan, Ashtrein Duncan led the Trojans (14-9 overall, 3-2 in district) with 21 points in the District 7-5A win.

Other leaders for Central Lafourche were Alex Sanders (19 points, five rebounds), Jaheim Gray (12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks), Louis Woolridge (eight assists) and Jansen Folse (six rebounds, six assists).

EAST ST. JOHN 80, TERREBONNE 72

At Reserve, D’Jon Scott led the Tigers (9-12 overall; 0-5 in district) with 34 points in the District 7-5A loss.

ELLENDER 96, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 54

At Houma, Dionjahe Thomas had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Patriots (9-12 overall; 2-0 in district) to the District 8-4A win.

Terrell Carter had 27 points, while Preston Bourda scored 17 points with seven steals.

Caleb Calhoun led Vandebilt with 18 points and six rebounds, while Kenney Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

ASSUMPTION 72, MORGAN CITY 30

At Morgan City, Jaden Tyler had 21 points and Damon Bailey added 14 points in the District 8-4A win over Morgan City.

Brandon Carter and Ashton Tyler added nine points each for the Mustangs (19-5 overall, 2-0 in district).

FRANKLIN 66, HOUMA CHRISTIAN 45

At Franklin, Cam Ringo led the Warriors (5-10 overall; 0-6 in district) with 17 points and Cullen Hendrix had 10 points in the District 7-2A loss.

CENTERVILLE 43, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 27

At Houma, Omari Dillard-Johnson led the Lions (1-15 overall, 0-2 in district) with 11 points and Jaren Scivicque had 10 points.