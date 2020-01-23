The Wewahitchka Bass Fishing Club recently competed in regional and state qualifiers at Lake Talquin near Tallahassee.

The club is new this year to the Wewahitchka schools and includes anglers in junior and senior divisions.

Teams of two must compete in two regional qualifiers and two state qualifiers to become eligible for the Florida High School State Tournament on Lake Seminole in May.

The Lake Talquin event included a North Regional qualifier on Saturday and a state qualifier on Sunday, but due to high wind and rains on Saturday, both qualifiers were fished Sunday.

In all, 93 boats/teams from schools and club from all over Florida competed, said Brooke Wooten, one of the club’s coaches.

Wewahitchka had seven teams participate, four in the junior division and three in the senior division.

Junior Division: Cole Bailey and Walker Bailey; Maddox Melvin and Casen Reynolds; Zeke Cooper and Caleb Cooper; and Drake McGlon and Avery Davis.

Senior Division: Caden Wooten and Hayden McDaniel; Laine McDaniel and Tyler Stevens; and Seth Calareso and Troy Davis.

All those teams also fished Lake Seminole in November to complete one of two state qualifying tournaments and several Wewahitchka teams will be competing at Lake Okeechobee Feb. 1-2 in one of the largest high school tournaments of the year.