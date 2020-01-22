The News Herald will choose a Player of the Week every week to feature on the Wednesday basketball page in recognition of their athletic performance over the previous week of competition.

This week’s winner is Rutherford guard Braniya Baker.

The 5-foot tall eighth grader played in three games for the Rams last week and averaged a team-best 23.3 points per contest.

Baker was held to just eight points against Marianna, but she scored 22 points against Arnold and finished with a career-best and Rutherford school record 40 points in an 83-75 victory over South Walton on Jan. 13.

She made four 3-pointers in the victory and scored 23 of the 40 points in the first half. It was the sixth time this season that Baker has gone over the 20-point mark in a single game.

We asked Braniya to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to basketball.

How/when did you start playing basketball?

When I was about 6 years old, my sister and I started playing at the Boys and Girls Club.

What do you love the most about basketball?

I love being able to play with my friends.

Who is your favorite basketball player and why?

Steph Curry, I like his pull up game.

To what or whom do you most attribute your success?

My coaches and my family have helped me.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

Coach Carter.

What do you listen to before games?

In Control by NBA Youngboy.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

I like to do crosswords puzzles.

What is your best moment as an athlete?

The game where I scored 40 points in the South Walton game. I ended up setting the school record for the most points scored in a single game by a female athlete.

What is your worst moment as an athlete?

Losing, I hate to lose any game.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

To never give up, and to keep shooting.