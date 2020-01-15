The News Herald will choose a Player of the Week every week to feature on the Wednesday basketball page in recognition of their athletic performance over the previous week of competition.

This week’s winner is Rutherford guard Shakirah Edwards

The 5-foot-10 eighth grader played in three games for the Rams last week – all wins – and topped the 20-point mark in all three, averaging 21.3 per contest.

Her best outing came in a 62-35 victory over Blountstown when she knocked in five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points.

Edwards in her first year on varsity is averaging 19 points per game for the season.

We asked Shakirah to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to basketball.

How/when did you start playing basketball?

I started playing when I was 5 years old at the Boys and Girls Club and at the Rec Center

What do you love the most about basketball?

I love the competition of the game

Who is your favorite basketball player and why?

I don’t really have a favorite player, but I like the way that Russell Westbrook plays.

To what or whom do you most attribute your success?

My coaches and family have helped me get to where I am so far.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

White Men Can’t Jump.

What do you listen to before games?

I don’t really listen to music before the game. I try to catch a nap before the games.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

I also do high jump for track and field, but I can’t think of any non-athletic skills.

What is your best moment as an athlete?

When I was named the 14U Under Armor AAU MVP.

What is your worst moment as an athlete?

When I hit my head (this season) and was unable to play two games.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Not to give up when it gets tough.