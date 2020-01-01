The News Herald will choose a Player of the Week every week to feature on the Wednesday basketball page in recognition of their athletic performance over the previous week of competition.

This week’s winner is Bozeman guard Logan Cox.

The senior guard played three games in three days at the Mosley Holiday Shootout at Gulf Coast and led the Bucks in scoring in each contest, averaging 19.3 points per game for the week.

His best game came with a 26-point performance against Dunnellon as he hit four 3-pointers and made 10 of 10 from the free throw line.

We asked Logan to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to basketball.

How/when did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball in 2011.

What do you love the most about basketball?

That you get to play alongside of your brothers and there are never dull moments.

Who is your favorite basketball player and why?

My favorite player is Derrick Rose because he is one that even through adversity doesn’t give up.

To what or whom do you most attribute your success?

I attribute my success to my coaches through the years, my parents, and my commitment to the court.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

My favorite basketball movie is Warrior Pride.

What do you listen to before games?

Anything that hypes the team.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

Fishing.

What is your best moment as an athlete?

Scoring 30 points against North Bay Haven my freshman year.

What is your worst moment as an athlete?

When I sprained my MCL during a game vs. Port St. Joe my freshman year.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

“Next play.”