A big Top 10 matchup between No. 8 E.D. White boys and No. 3 Parkview Baptist highlights this week’s local soccer action.

The Cardinals will travel to Baton Rouge to play the Eagles at 2 p.m. on Saturday in what could be a preview of a future playoff match between the two Division III powers.

E.D. White is 7-5-1 on the season but failed to capture the win the past two times it walked out onto the field. Parkview Baptist, on the other hand, comes into the game with an 11-2 record.

Here is this week's prep soccer report:

THURSDAY

BOYS

Sophie B. Wright at E.D. White Catholic, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOYS

Covenant Christian Academy at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Teurlings Catholic Tournament

GIRLS

Vandebilt Catholic at South Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Central of Baton Rouge at H.L. Bourgeois, 5:30 p.m.

Terrebonne at LYSA Elite Tournament

Central Lafourche at Teurlings Catholic Tournament

SATURDAY

BOYS

E.D. White Catholic at Parkview Baptist, 2 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Teurlings Catholic Tournament

GIRLS

Lee Magnet at Thibodaux, 3:30 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Teurlings Catholic Tournament

Terrebonne at LYSA Elite Tournament

THE COURIER/DAILY COMET’S SIX PACK’S

BOYS

1. Vandebilt Catholic

2. Central Lafourche

3. E.D. White Catholic

4. H.L. Bourgeois

5. Terrebonne

6. South Terrebonne

GIRLS

1. Vandebilt Catholic

2. Central Lafourche

3. Houma Christian

4. Terrebonne

5. Thibodaux

6. H.L. Bourgeois

TEAMS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Vandebilt defeated Central Lafourche 2-0 in a big non-district match on Friday, improving to 12-2-6 on the season.

GIRLS

Houma Christian took first place at the St. Michael Holiday Tournament in Baton Rouge, extending its winning streak to seven straight games.

STARS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Malachi Ayo of Covenant Christian scored a goal and had an assist in a 2-2 draw with Ponchatoula at the St. Michael Holiday Tournament in Baton Rouge.

GIRLS

Koryn Barrett pushed Houma Christian to a first place finish at the St. Michael tournament by scoring eight goals in three games, including two on the final day.

Three different Central Lafourche players scored two goals in a 7-0 blowout of Denham Springs on Friday, including Sarah Hodson, Mary Foret and Lacie Lemoine.