A new year, its sounds so hopeful and optimistic, Its sounds like a fresh start and a time when everything begins again. In reality, let’s face it, the first few days of a new year can be, to quote one of my favorite Christmas movies, about as cheerful, “as a graveyard on a wet Sunday.”

To begin with, starting in November, we put a lot of energy into the holidays. Who doesn’t love Thanksgiving with a day or two off work and one of the best meals of the year? And the best part of hunting season has arrived or is about to.

As soon as we’re past Thanksgiving, all that effort goes into getting ready for Christmas. We cut and decorate Christmas trees and we shop for presents. There hardly seems to enough time to get it done. There were times when I thought getting it all done was a big, fat pain in the butt, too. But lately, I’ve come to realize what a great distraction it is from things in this world that are a lot less pleasant.

And then comes Christmas day with families gathered, presents to exchange and a meal that easily equals Thanksgiving, at least at my house. It seems to pass all too quickly but at least there’s still one of the best days of college football left to enjoy. I’m not much of a New Year’s Eve reveler but a lazy day of college football watching is hard to beat on New Year’s Day.

And then it’s all over and while we’ve barely gotten a toe into the next year, it’s seems like there’s not a whole lot to look forward to. I look around and the landscape is dreary, the energy that has propelled me and everybody around me forward for the past month and half seems to be gone and only a game or two of college football remains.

If there’s ever a time to be thankful for hunting, it’s during those few bleak, days when the college football stadiums around the country have literally become cheerless and everything we’ve put our energy into for the last 45 days or so has become a memory.

January is indeed kind to hunters. For much of west Alabama, the deer season is at its peak. In fact, one of the best times of the year seems to follow one of the worst. For the most part, the deer season is so bad in early December they ought to consider closing it.

The same can be said for duck hunting in a lot of years. The first week or so of the season is often OK because the early migrants, like Gadwalls, have pushed south and are gathered in the backwaters and ponds in huntable numbers. But they get hunted hard the first week of the season while enthusiasm runs at a fever pitch among duck hunters.

But then come those unseasonably warm days in early December that do nothing to push the hardier, cold weather ducks south. The wood ducks and gadwalls are skittish and scare. Some years are exceptional but any big cold fronts are usually yet to come.

The warm weather doesn’t do much for deer hunting either. It’s the perfect time to hunt with dogs and drivers because that’s about the only way to get deer to move in warm weather. But a great many hunters these days consider that method heresy.

January might not be good for much but it usually brings cold fronts and that’s just what duck and deer hunters need. A good flood never hurt anything either. One of my favorite duck hunting spots was a cow pasture in a bottom that looked nothing like duck habitat until the January floods arrived.

When the water got up, I could drive my old Big Red three-wheeler up to a high spot on an overgrown fence, cover it with camouflaged burlap and sit behind it on a dove stool. I had perfect cover and I could put decoys out on either side of the high spot.

Deer hunters don’t need quite as much help from the weather because a good percentage of the deer in West Alabama are rutting as the calendar turns to January. But good, crisp air doesn’t hurt either. Food is the fuel that warms wild animals and cold weather has them seeking it.

Ducks and deer aren’t the only game. Doves are still in season. If you can find a harvested soybean that hasn’t been placed off limits by a deer hunting club, it might provide some of the best dove shooting of the year.

Small game is in season too. Some hunters like to wait until the leaves are all off the trees to squirrel hunt. That time has come. And anyone who can find a place that isn’t off limits to dogs, can finally run a pack of beagles without fear of killing them all from heat stroke.

January can certainly seem depressing at times but it has its virtues as well. At least there’s something to look forward to after Christmas.

Robert DeWitt is the Outdoors writer for The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at robert.dewitt@tuscaloosanews.com.