Mosley and Arnold will serve as hosts for a pair of Christmas classics this week, with the Marlins hosting the 16th Annual Marlin Christmas Classic and the Dolphins the Mosley Holiday Shootout.

Arnold boys come into the Classic at 2-8 on the season and will open up play Friday against 5A Buford (Ga.) (8-3) at 4 p.m.

With a win the Marlins would move on to Saturday’s semifinals to take on the winner of Webster County (Ky.) vs. Shelbyville Central (Tenn.) at 8:30 p.m. A loss would send them to the losers’ bracket to face the loser of that game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In the girls’ bracket, Mosley (0-10) opens with Madisonville (Ky.) (6-0) at 5:30 p.m., while Sneads (7-0) takes on New Manchester (Ga.) (6-7) at 2:30 p.m.

With a win the Dolphins would take on the winner of Shelbyville Central vs. South Paulding (Ga.) in the semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m., and the loser with a loss Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Pirates would play the winner of Baker County vs. Seminole County on Saturday at 4 p.m. with a win, and the loser at 10 a.m. with a loss.

The championship games will take place Monday, with the boys final starting at 7 p.m. followed by the girls at 8:30 p.m.

Admission will be $10 per day for adults, with three-day passes available for $25. For kids, it’s $8 per day and $20 for a weekend pass.

The Mosley Holiday Shootout will feature four Bay County boys teams, with Mosley (4-4), Rutherford (7-2), Bay (6-3), and Bozeman (2-6) all in action on all three days.

Admission will be $10 per day, with three-day passes available for $25.

Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic Schedule

Boys bracket

Friday

Game 1: 10 a.m. Banks County vs. Seminole County

Game 3: 1 p.m. South Walton vs. Bartram Trail

Game 5: 4 p.m. Arnold vs. Buford

Game 7: 7 p.m. Webster County vs. Shelbyville

Saturday

Game 10: 11:30 a.m. Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 12: 2:30 p.m. Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Game 14: 5:30 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 16: 8:30 p.m. Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner

Monday

Game 17: 10 a.m. Game 12 loser vs. Game 10 loser

Game 19: 1 p.m. Game 12 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 21: 4 p.m. Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 loser

Game 23 (championship): 7 p.m. Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner

Girls bracket

Friday

Game 2: 11:30 a.m. Banks County vs. Seminole County

Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Sneads vs. New Manchester

Game 6: 5:30 p.m. Madisonville vs. Mosley

Game 8: 8:30 p.m. Shelbyville vs. South Paulding

Saturday

Game 9: 10 a.m. Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 11: 1 p.m. Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 13: 4 p.m. Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 15: 7 p.m. Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Monday

Game 18: 11:30 a.m. Game 9 loser vs. Game 11 loser

Game 20: 2:30 p.m. Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner

Game 22: 5:30 p.m. Game 13 loser vs. Game 15 loser

Game 24 (championship): 8:30 p.m. Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner

Mosley Holiday Shootout Schedule

Thursday

At Gulf Coast

1:30 p.m. Bozeman vs. Wewahitchka

3 p.m. Timber Creek vs. Trinity Catholic

4:30 p.m. Dunnellon vs. Mosley

At Rutherford

5:30 p.m. Bay vs. Belleview

7 p.m. Rutherford vs. Suwannee

Friday

At Gulf Coast

1 p.m. Belleview vs. Wewahitchka

2:30 p.m. Bozeman vs. Dunnellon

4 p.m. Bay vs. Suwannee

5:30 p.m. Trinity Catholic vs. Rutherford

7 p.m. Mosley vs. Timber Creek

Saturday

At Gulf Coast

12 p.m. Bozeman vs. Belleview

1:30 p.m. Rutherford vs. Timber Creek

3 p.m. Bay vs. Dunnellon

4:30 p.m. Mosley vs. Trinity Catholic